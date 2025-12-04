TWO MUSICK PEELER PARTNERS NAMED 'INSPIRATIONAL WOMEN' BY LOS ANGELES TIMES

Lisa Hsiao Lynn O'Leary

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP announced today that Partners Lisa Hsiao and Lynn O’Leary are recognized by the Los Angeles Times as “Inspirational Women Forum & Awards” nominees in a special feature. The nomination “celebrates women redefining leadership across many industries,” according to the publisher.“We’re honored to see Lisa and Lynn recognized for their leadership and impact,” says Co-Managing Partner Steve Elie. “Their talent and commitment to the legal profession strengthen our firm and the broader community.”Lisa Hsiao is an accomplished trial attorney with extensive experience in transportation, product liability, real estate, and employment matters. She represents Fortune 500 companies, small businesses, and individuals in complex tort and business litigation, consistently achieving successful outcomes through mediation, motion practice, and trial. Hsiao is a leader on the firm’s 24-Hour Accident Investigation Team, ensuring that clients receive immediate representation and that critical evidence is preserved in the aftermath of accidents. Recently, Hsiao was named to Lawdragon’s “2025’s 500 Leading Litigators in America” guide; and was previously named as well in 2024. Additionally, Hsiao has been selected as a Thomson Reuters "Super Lawyers Rising Star" for the past 8 years and named a Top Business Leader in Los Angeles pursuant to the Los Angeles Times.Lynn O’Leary focuses her practice on representing insurers and reinsurers in complex coverage litigation and policy interpretation. She brings deep experience in drafting insurance policies and advising on coverage disputes, as well as defending attorneys and accountants in professional liability matters. O’Leary’s leadership in her field extends beyond the firm, actively contributing to the Los Angeles County Bar Association and the Claims & Litigation Management Alliance.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.