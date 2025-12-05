Scooter Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Scooter Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034 Scooter Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scooter Market to Surpass $102 billion in 2029. Within the broader Transport industry, which is expected to be $8,792 billion by 2029, the scooter market is estimated to account for nearly 1.2% of the total market value.

Which Will Be the Biggest Region in the Scooter Market in 2029?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the Scooter market in 2029, valued at $57,102 million. The market is expected to grow from $39,217 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing urban congestion and traffic and expansion of road infrastructure and highways.

Which Will Be the Largest Country in the Global Scooter Market In 2029?

China will be the largest country in the scooter market in 2029, valued at $25,177 million. The market is expected to grow from $17,544 million in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The strong growth can be attributed to the increasing urban congestion and traffic, government initiatives and product launch.

What will be Largest Segment in the Scooter Market in 2029?

The scooter market is segmented by product type into electric scooters, gas scooters and kick scooters. The electric scooters market will be the largest segment of the scooter market segmented by product type accounting for 59% or $60,606 million of the total in 2029. The electric scooters market will be supported by increasing demand for eco-friendly and zero-emission vehicles, government incentives for electric mobility, rising urban congestion driving last-mile solutions and strong mergers and acquisitions.

The scooter market is segmented by application into commercial and individual. The individual market will be the largest segment of the scooter market segmented by application, accounting for 79% or $80,558 million of the total in 2029. The individual market will be supported by increasing urban population seeking convenient and affordable personal mobility, rising environmental awareness favoring electric scooters, flexible usage for daily commuting and leisure, technological advancements offering safety and connectivity features, government incentives for personal electric vehicle ownership, ease of parking and maneuvering in crowded cities, and growing preference for sustainable transportation alternatives.

What is the expected CAGR for the Scooter Market leading up to 2029?

The expected CAGR for the scooter market leading up to 2029 is 7%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Scooter Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global scooter market leading up to 2029 will be driven by the following key factors that are expected to reshape urban mobility, transportation efficiency, and sustainable commuting solutions worldwide.

Growth In Scooter Rental - The increasing emphasis on scooter rental will become a key driver of growth in the scooter market by 2029. Increasing demand for convenient, cost-effective, and eco-friendly transportation solutions in urban areas is boosting the popularity of rental services. Shared mobility platforms and app-based rental services are making scooters more accessible to consumers without the need for ownership, appealing especially to younger demographics and tourists. This trend encourages manufacturers and service providers to expand fleets and invest in advanced, durable scooters. As rental services become more widespread, they not only enhance scooter utilization but also create new revenue streams, thereby supporting overall market growth. Therefore, the growth in scooter rental will drive the growth of the scooter market. As a result, the growth in scooter rental is anticipated to contributing to a 1.5% annual growth in the market.

Increasing Urban Congestion And Traffic- The growing focus on urban congestion and traffic will emerge as a major factor driving the expansion of the scooter market by 2029. As cities become more crowded, commuters are seeking faster, more flexible transportation solutions to navigate short distances efficiently. Scooters, both electric and traditional, offer a practical alternative to cars and public transport by reducing travel time and enabling easy manoeuvrability in congested areas. Additionally, the compact size of scooters allows for convenient parking, which is a significant advantage in densely populated urban centers. This growing preference for efficient personal mobility solutions is fueling higher adoption rates, thereby boosting overall market growth. Therefore, the increasing urban congestion and traffic will drive the growth of the scooter market. Consequently, the accelerating adoption of Urban Congestion And Traffic capabilities is projected to contributing to a 1.1% annual growth in the market.

Expansion Of Road Infrastructure And Highways - The expanding integration of road infrastructure and highways processes will serve as a key growth catalyst for the Scooter market by 2029. Governments and urban planners are investing heavily in improving road networks to reduce congestion and enhance connectivity between cities and towns. Better infrastructure enables safer and smoother rides, making scooters a more convenient and practical transportation option for both short and medium distances. Additionally, well-developed roads support the growing adoption of electric scooters by facilitating efficient commuting and last-mile connectivity. As accessibility and road quality improve, consumer confidence in using scooters for daily travel increases, thereby contributing to overall market growth. Therefore, this growing integration of road infrastructure and highways operations is projected to supporting to a 1.0% annual growth in the market.

Higher Fuel Prices - The increasing emphasis on fuel prices will become a significant driver contributing to the growth of the scooter market by 2029. As the cost of gasoline continues to increase globally, consumers are actively seeking more affordable and fuel-efficient transportation options. Scooters, known for their low fuel consumption compared to cars, present an economical solution for daily commuting. This shift is particularly evident in urban areas where short-distance travel is common. Additionally, higher fuel prices are accelerating the adoption of electric scooters, which eliminate fuel costs altogether and provide long-term savings. This cost advantage is likely to boost demand, making scooters an attractive choice and supporting market growth. Consequently, the rising adoption of Fuel Prices strategies is projected to contributing to a 0.5% annual growth in the market.

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Scooter Market in 2029?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the electric scooters market, individual scooter market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $44 billion in market value by 2029, driven by rising consumer demand for sustainable mobility solutions, increasing urbanization, and supportive government initiatives promoting electric vehicle adoption. This growth is further fuelled by advancements in battery technology, expanding charging infrastructure, and the emergence of shared mobility services, collectively transforming the global two-wheeler transportation landscape and accelerating the shift toward cleaner, more efficient urban commuting solutions.

The individual scooter market is projected to grow by $22,423 million, and the electric scooters market by $21,937 million, over the next five years from 2024 to 2029.

