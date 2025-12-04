Multiple Cook County Townships Reopen for Appeals Until December 12

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --The Board of Review (BOR) announced that it will reopen previously closed townships for appeals. While these appeals will not change what is owed on the record-setting second installment for 2025, they do have the potential to reduce what will be owed on the first installment for 2026, which has been delayed until April 2026. After weeks of speculation about how this reopening would unfold, the BOR has announced that the first batch of townships will open for appeals starting on December 3 Taxpayers in these townships will have until December 12 to file their appeals. Evidence for a filed appeal will be due by December 22, 2025.A Compressed WindowTypically, Cook County townships are processed slowly through the BOR appeal process, with small batches having 30 days to file an appeal. This is not the case for the reopening, and taxpayers in each of the townships above will have only 10 days to file their appeals. This is incredibly short notice for such a complex process, which could leave desperate taxpayers scrambling to get everything done by the deadline.Evidence RequiredIf the property owner is filing an appeal on their own, they will also need evidence to support their case before the BOR. Depending on the grounds on which they wish to appeal, the requirements can be quite demanding. This includes collecting photographs and information about the home, along with the same for similar properties in the neighborhood. If they wish to appeal on the grounds of recent sales, they must also have sales records from within the past three years. This can be a lot to put together, even under normal circumstances. Typically, they would have more time to get this done, but this unique circumstance will require them to work fast and hard.Professional RepresentationWhile owners can do your BOR appeal on their own, this shortened timeframe could make that difficult. They will not only need to gather the evidence required, but also will have to be prepared to present their case as well. Professional help is an option they may want to consider. Though only an attorney can represent them before the BOR, tax experts and consulting firms can help in other ways, especially when it comes to gathering evidence, providing analysis, or connecting them with attorneys who specialize in property tax appeals.About O'Connor:O’Connor is one of the largest property tax consulting firms, representing 185,000 clients in 49 states and Canada, handling about 295,000 protests in 2024, with residential property tax reduction services in Illinois, Texas, Georgia, and New York. O’Connor’s possesses the resources and market expertise in the areas of property tax, cost segregation, commercial and residential real estate appraisals. The firm was founded in 1974 and employs a team of 1,000 worldwide. O’Connor’s core focus is enriching the lives of property owners through cost effective tax reduction.Property owners interested in assistance appealing their assessment can enroll in O’Connor’s Property Tax Protection Program ™. There is no upfront fee, or any fee unless we reduce your property taxes, and easy online enrollment only takes 2 to 3 minutes.

