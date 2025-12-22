Trojan Horse Security Unveils New AI & Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Initiative

Trojan Horse Security — Advancing AI and Quantum-Ready Cyber Defense Worldwide

A visionary program described as “opening a path through the rising digital waters,” guiding organizations into a new era of cyber defense.

With quantum computing emerging on the horizon, many organizations feel surrounded by threats on every side. Our goal is to push the waves apart, to reveal a safe passage and clarity to move forward.” — SVP of Trojan Horse Security, Bernard Brier.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trojan Horse Security today announced a bold new AI and quantum computing cybersecurity initiative, a program the company describes as “part innovation, part adventure, and part illumination for a world standing at the edge of technological upheaval.”

As global cyber risks rise like towering waves, Trojan Horse Security says its mission is to clear a safe passage forward for organizations navigating a turbulent digital age. The initiative blends advanced AI research, quantum-resilient assessments, and future-state threat modeling with a sense of cinematic wonder reminiscent of stepping into a Disney-style journey of discovery and transformation.

“Parting the Digital Sea” — A Path Forward Through Complexity like Moses

Instead of viewing cybersecurity as a maze of darkness and uncertainty, the company frames its new initiative as opening a clear way through the chaos — much like watching the waters pull apart to reveal a path no one thought possible.

Innovation With a Sense of Wonder

Inspired by the spirit of cinematic storytelling, the company describes AI as a kind of guiding light, illuminating hidden dangers, while quantum-era analysis acts as the bridge into the future, revealing threats that traditional tools cannot yet see.

The initiative includes:

• AI-enhanced threat discovery

• Quantum-resilient risk evaluations

• Future-state penetration-testing methods

• Quantum-assisted vulnerability analysis

• Scenario modeling for post-quantum attacks

• Vulnerability and risk assessments

• Web-application security evaluations

• Corporate security assessments

“Stepping into this new program feels a bit like entering a grand Disney adventure,” the spokesperson said. “There is danger, yes — but also imagination, courage, and the sense that the impossible can be made possible.”

A Journey Into the Future

Trojan Horse Security will release ongoing research, educational content, and field insights designed to guide organizations through the transition into the AI-and-quantum era.

“In every age, there comes a moment when the world stands at a crossroads,” the spokesperson added. “This is ours. And with the right tools, the right knowledge, and the right vision, we believe the path ahead can be made clear.”

About Trojan Horse Security

Trojan Horse Security is a Washington, DC–based cybersecurity research and assessment firm specializing in emerging threats, advanced analysis, and global cyber-risk intelligence. The firm supports industries worldwide with next-generation cybersecurity evaluation and public-education initiatives.

More information is available at www.TrojanHorseSecurity.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.