Hafiz Sheriff Revisits Colonial Past for Those Seeking Untold Historical Events

MALAYSIA, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new book The Horror of Colonialism by Hafiz Sheriff, has been released , offering readers a closer look at the historical experiences often overlooked in conventional narratives. The book examines key events from different regions of the world to highlight how colonial rule shaped societies. Written as a reflection on history, the book encourages readers to question familiar narratives and consider perspectives that are rarely discussed.𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗺 – 𝗔 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗽𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝘂𝗳𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗔𝘀 𝗖𝗶𝘃𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻Colonialism remains one of the darkest chapters in history explored in this book. Entire communities and nations were affected by this system, and the book brings several of their stories into focus. As readers move through the chapters, they find how different methods were applied across regions that were only meant to serve the same goal of control and exploitation of powerful empires.Through this work, Hafiz Sheriff tried to bring up realities that often go unspoken in public discourse. Rather than presenting history as distant or settled, he approaches it as something that continues to influence present-day society.𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗻𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗩𝗮𝗹𝘂𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸Following its release, The Horror of Colonialism has drawn attention from readers interested in historical study and social issues. Readers have noted the book’s wide-ranging discussion of colonial experiences across different regions and periods. Many responses highlight the book’s attempt to present historical events as documented, without fictional treatment or dramatic reinterpretation.Among students of history, the book has been described as a useful reference for understanding the lasting effects of colonial rule. Readers have also pointed out that the book encourages further reading and discussion, particularly for those seeking a broader perspective on global history.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿Hafiz Sheriff is 66 years old and a retired Chartered Accountant. Over the course of his career, he worked in several countries, including Hong Kong, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Australia, gaining exposure to diverse economic and social environments.Although he had long been interested in social and moral issues, The Horror of Colonialism marks his first published work. His writing reflects a concern for ethical accountability and the impact of historical injustice on present-day society. Events connected to Jerusalem played a significant role in influencing his decision to document these observations and explore colonial history in written form.𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗕𝗼𝗼𝗸’𝘀 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗰𝘁 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄𝗽𝗼𝗶𝗻𝘁The Horror of Colonialism talks about events and historical facts. Rather than defending or favoring any particular empire, the book adopts an observational approach. It sheds light on the actions of all major colonial powers across different regions. This makes it a neutral account and a safe and authentic read for those who want to learn about history.The book also addresses subjects that are gradually disappearing from public discussion, including the impact of colonialism on communities that were displaced or erased. The author has intentionally chosen a clear and accessible writing style to make complex historical developments easier to understand, without overwhelming readers with distressing detail.If you want a revealing and thought-provoking read that unfolds the hidden impacts of history, The Horror of Colonialism is an eye-opening choice.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.