DevSecOps as a Service Emerges as Critical Solution for US Enterprises Facing Cyber Risks

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the face of mounting cyber threats, sophisticated cloud-native environments, and tighter regulatory demands, Devsecops as a service is emerging as an essential solution for modern organizations. This model tackles challenges such as the scarcity of in-house DevOps and security specialists, the need for continuous compliance, and the drive to accelerate software delivery securely. Managed Devsecops as a service enables enterprises to embed automated security, vulnerability detection, and compliance checks into their development processes. Outsourcing these capabilities delivers specialized expertise, AI-driven automation, and round-the-clock monitoring, helping organizations mitigate risk, ensure regulatory adherence, and maintain smooth operations cost-effectively.The growing reliance on managed Devsecops as a service underscores the understanding that security must be integral to the development of lifecycles. Companies are increasingly seeking solutions that combine continuous monitoring, proactive threat detection, and rapid remediation without overloading internal resources. By partnering with IBN Technologies for DevSecOps-as-a-Service, businesses can enhance their security posture while accelerating innovation and growth. This comprehensive integration ensures development pipelines remain robust, compliant, and secure, enabling organizations to focus confidently on strategic priorities.Achieve secure, resilient, and compliant development pipelines with expert help.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Urgent Industry Challenges Driving the Need for Strategic ResponseModern software engineering faces serious security hurdles that cannot be addressed using traditional methods:• Disconnected security tool stacks creating silos and blind spots• Compliance workflows managed manually, causing delayed releases and audit risk• Developer pushback against security gates seen as workflow chokepoints• Teams unable to close DevSecOps skills gaps, leaving critical roles unfilled• Complexity in incorporating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into existing CI/CD pipelinesIBN Tech DevSecOps Platform: Full Suite of ServicesIBN Tech offers an extensive range of Devsecops as a service, embedding security into every stage of development to overcome common challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Evaluates maturity to uncover gaps in tools, culture, and pipelines, producing a clear roadmap for immediate and long-term enhancements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Integrates SAST, SCA, and DAST tools within CI/CD pipelines (SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and enforcing compliance consistently.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Protects AWS and Azure environments with policy-as-code, eliminating misconfigurations and maintaining secure operations.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Provides developers with secure coding guidelines, training, and triage workflows that deliver actionable vulnerability insights.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates evidence collection to ensure compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other standards, simplifying audits.Client Success: Secure Development Meets Faster DeliveryThrough DevSecOps-as-a-Service, organizations are able to accelerate software delivery while embedding security throughout the development lifecycle.• A leading financial services firm transformed its development operations by integrating automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance verification directly into CI/CD pipelines.• The company achieved a 40% reduction in critical vulnerabilities in early development phases, improved release speed by 30%, and enabled teams to innovate without compromising on security standards.A Strategic Investment in Security and InnovationAs digital transformation accelerates, organizations must prioritize comprehensive security practices to ensure software delivery is secure, compliant, and agile. MRFR values the Devsecops as a service market at $6.59 billion in 2022, with growth projected to $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting rapid expansion and an industry-wide demand for security and compliance solutions.This surge is driven by fast-moving cloud adoption, evolving cyber threats, and a cross-industry push—including IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail—toward automated, resilient operations. IBN Technologies stands ready to help clients meet these challenges. Its developer-focused Devsecops as a service platform enables businesses to integrate cloud-native security, automate continuous compliance, and deliver production-ready code that keeps pace with innovation.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. 