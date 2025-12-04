IBN Technologies Expands Devsecops as a service for US Companies Driving Secure Dev

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services DevSecOps as a Service

IBN Technologies expands Devsecops as a service to help US firms embed security into development, ensure compliance, and accelerate software delivery.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The demand for Devsecops as a solution is surging as enterprises navigate heightened cyber risks, cloud-native complexity, and increasingly stringent regulatory mandates. This service model resolves crucial challenges, including the shortage of internal security and DevOps expertise, the necessity for ongoing compliance, and the pressure to accelerate software delivery securely. Managed Devsecops as a service allow organizations to weave automated security controls, scanning vulnerability, and compliance processes into their development workflows. Leveraging external expertise provides access to AI-driven tools, specialized teams, and 24/7 monitoring, enabling businesses to lower risk, maintain regulatory adherence, and optimize operational efficiency.With the digital environment becoming ever more dynamic, reliance on managed Devsecops as a service reflects the recognition that security must be embedded from the outset of development. Organizations are increasingly adopting solutions that deliver real-time monitoring, proactive threat detection, and rapid incident response without taxing internal teams. IBN Technologies managed Devsecops as a service empowers businesses to enhance cybersecurity resilience while driving faster innovation. This seamless integration ensures that development pipelines are consistently secure, compliant, and robust, enabling organizations to concentrate on strategic growth initiatives with confidence.Reduce risk and ensure compliance with tailored managed Devsecops as a service.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Pressing Industry Challenges Requiring Strategic InterventionContemporary software development struggles with severe security issues that traditional practices cannot adequately resolve:• Fragmented security solutions creating silos and unseen vulnerabilities• Manual compliance processes resulting in delayed releases and higher audit risk• Developer pushback on security gates considered process chokepoints• Insufficient DevSecOps expertise, with teams lacking critical skills• Complexity in implementing Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into existing CI/CD workflowsIBN Tech DevSecOps Platform: Key Service OfferingsIBN Tech provides an end-to-end suite of Devsecops as a service offerings that embed security into development, helping organizations overcome prevalent challenges:✅DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Performs a maturity scan to identify tooling, culture, and pipeline gaps, generating a roadmap for both immediate remediation and long-term improvement.✅Secure CI/CD Integration: Security tools such as SAST, SCA, and DAST are integrated into CI/CD pipelines (SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), enabling automated scanning and compliance enforcement.✅Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: AWS and Azure environments are safeguarded through policy-as-code, eliminating misconfigurations and enforcing secure practices.✅Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Developers receive secure coding guidelines, specialized training, and actionable triage workflows for vulnerabilities.✅Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates the collection of compliance evidence, supporting SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, while reducing audit effort.Client Success: Secure and Faster Software DeliveryOrganizations leveraging Devsecops as a service have experienced accelerated software delivery while ensuring security is integrated at every stage of development.• A top financial services organization modernized its development pipeline by embedding automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance checks into its CI/CD processes.• As a result, the company reduced critical vulnerabilities by 40% early in development, cut release timelines by 30%, and allowed development teams to innovate without security trade-offs.A Strategic Investment in Security and InnovationAs enterprises accelerate digital initiatives, embedding comprehensive security into development has never been more crucial for achieving secure, compliant, and agile software delivery. MRFR estimates the Devsecops as a service market at $6.59 billion in 2022, with projections to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, highlighting both fast growth and widespread industry demand for security and compliance capabilities.This momentum stems from rapid cloud adoption, evolving cyber threats, and a multi-industry push—covering IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail—toward automation and operational resilience. IBN Technologies is well-equipped to help clients transform these aspirations into reality. Its developer-focused Devsecops as a service platform enables companies to onboard cloud-native security, automate continuous compliance, and produce production-ready code that supports ongoing innovation.

About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

