Devsecops as a service Gains Momentum Across US Tech and Cloud Industries

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services DevSecOps as a Service

US firms adopt Devsecops as a service to embed security into development pipelines, accelerate software delivery, and maintain compliance efficiently.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devsecops as a service is rapidly becoming a strategic priority as organizations confront escalating cyber threats, increasingly complex cloud-native architectures, and tightening regulatory standards. This approach addresses key pain points, including the scarcity of in-house DevOps and security expertise, the demand for continuous compliance, and the need to speed software delivery without sacrificing security. By integrating managed Devsecops as a service, companies can embed automated security checks, vulnerability assessments, and compliance monitoring directly into their development pipelines. Outsourcing these capabilities delivers access to specialized skill sets, AI-enabled automation, and round-the-clock monitoring, helping businesses reduce operational risk, maintain compliance, and ensure uninterrupted operations with optimized costs.As organizations adapt to a rapidly changing digital environment, the adoption of managed Devsecops as a service signals a broader understanding that security must be integral to every phase of development. Businesses now seek solutions offering continuous oversight, automated threat detection, and fast remediation while minimizing the strain on internal teams. Partnering with IBN Technologies enables companies to reinforce their security posture, streamline compliance, and accelerate innovation. This integrated approach ensures development pipelines remain resilient, secure, and compliant, allowing teams to focus on high-impact strategic initiatives.Discover how Devsecops as a service can embed security across your development pipeline effectively.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/devsecops-services/ Critical Industry Challenges Demanding Urgent Strategic FocusThe modern software landscape is plagued by security issues that cannot be solved using conventional methods:• Disjointed security tool ecosystems producing silos and overlooked threats• Compliance handled manually, slowing release cycles and elevating audit risk• Developer reluctance toward security gates perceived as workflow impediments• Inability to close DevSecOps skills gaps, leaving teams under-resourced• Challenges in embedding Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into current CI/CD pipelinesIBN Tech DevSecOps Platform: Core ServicesIBN Tech offers a robust Devsecops as a service portfolio designed to embed security directly into software development and mitigate common challenges:✅ DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Evaluates current maturity, pinpointing gaps in tools, pipeline processes, and culture, and provides a roadmap for immediate and strategic improvements.✅ Secure CI/CD Integration: Integrates SAST, SCA, and DAST tools into CI/CD pipelines (SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and enforcing regulatory compliance seamlessly.✅ Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Secures AWS and Azure environments using policy-as-code to prevent misconfigurations and maintain secure operations.✅ Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Enables developers with secure coding best practices, hands-on training, and actionable vulnerability triage workflows.✅ Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Streamlines automated evidence collection for compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and additional frameworks, lowering audit overhead.Client Success: Streamlined Development with Enhanced SecurityWith DevSecOps-as-a-Service, organizations can accelerate software delivery while maintaining robust security throughout the development lifecycle.• One leading financial services company revamped its CI/CD workflows by incorporating automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance assessments into daily development activities.• This initiative led to a 40% decrease in critical vulnerabilities during initial development stages, a 30% faster release cadence, and empowered teams to innovate securely.A Strategic Investment in Security and InnovationIn the face of accelerated digital transformation, robust security processes have become essential for delivering software that is secure, compliant, and agile. MRFR reports that the DevSecOps market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is expected to reach $23.5 billion by 2032, underscoring both rapid growth and industry-wide imperative for stronger security and compliance.This expansion is fueled by widespread cloud adoption, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and a cross-industry drive—from IT and telecom to healthcare, government, and retail—toward automated, resilient operations. IBN Technologies is well-positioned to support clients in achieving these goals. Its developer-centric Devsecops as a service platform allows companies to implement cloud-native security, maintain continuous compliance, and produce production-ready code aligned with business innovation.Related Services-1. Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ 2. BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ 3. Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ 4. Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

