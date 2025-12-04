US Enterprises Adopt Devsecops as a service to Counter Rising Cybersecurity Threats

IBN Technologies: Expert in Outsourced Finance and Accounting Services DevSecOps as a Service

US firms adopt DevSecOps-as-a-Service to integrate security into CI/CD pipelines, reduce risks, and maintain compliance while accelerating software delivery.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Devsecops as a service is rapidly gaining traction as organizations face increasing cyber threats, complex cloud-native environments, and stricter regulatory requirements. This service model addresses critical challenges such as the shortage of in-house security and DevOps talent, the need for continuous compliance, and the pressure to accelerate software delivery without compromising security. By adopting Devsecops as a service solution, companies can integrate automated security, vulnerability detection, and compliance directly into their development pipelines. Outsourcing these capabilities provides access to specialized expertise, AI-driven automation, and 24/7 monitoring, enabling organizations to reduce risk, maintain regulatory compliance, and ensure business continuity while keeping costs and operational complexity manageable.As the digital landscape evolves, this growing reliance on managed Devsecops as a service reflects a broader recognition that security must be embedded at every stage of development. Organizations increasingly seek solutions that provide continuous monitoring, automated threat detection, and rapid remediation without overburdening internal teams. By leveraging the managed services offered by IBN Technologies, businesses can strengthen their cybersecurity posture while accelerating innovation and growth. This seamless integration ensures that development pipelines remain secure, compliant, and resilient, allowing companies to focus on strategic objectives with confidence.Strengthen security and speed innovation with expert Devsecops as a service guidance today.Get a free consultation: https://www.ibntech.com/free-consultation-for-cloud/ Industry Challenges Requiring Immediate Strategic ActionModern software development faces significant security obstacles that traditional approaches can no longer address effectively:• Fragmented security toolsets resulting in operational silos and hidden vulnerabilities• Manual compliance workflows causing release delays and increasing audit exposure• Developer resistance to security checkpoints viewed as workflow bottlenecks• Persistent skills shortages, leaving teams under-equipped to manage DevSecOps responsibilities• Difficulty integrating Infrastructure as Code scanning and Static Application Security Testing into existing CI/CD processesKey Services Delivered by the IBN Tech DevSecOps PlatformIBN Tech provides a comprehensive suite of Devsecops as a service offerings that integrate security into the development lifecycle, addressing critical challenges:✅DevSecOps Assessment & Roadmap: Conducts a maturity assessment to identify gaps in tooling, culture, and pipelines, delivering a clear roadmap for both immediate fixes and long-term improvements.✅Secure CI/CD Integration: Incorporates security tools such as SAST, SCA, and DAST into CI/CD pipelines (including SonarQube, Fortify, Snyk), automating scans and ensuring continuous compliance.✅Secure Cloud DevOps Pipelines: Protects AWS and Azure environments using policy-as-code, eliminating misconfigurations and enforcing secure operational practices.✅Secure Code Practices & Developer Enablement: Equips developers with secure coding standards, targeted training, and triage workflows that provide actionable vulnerability insights.✅Governance, Compliance & Reporting: Automates evidence collection to support compliance with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other frameworks, reducing audit complexity and effort.Client Success: Accelerated Delivery with Stronger SecurityDevsecops as a service has empowered organizations to speed up software delivery while embedding security across every phase of the development lifecycle.• A prominent financial services firm transformed its development processes by integrating automated security testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance verification directly into its CI/CD pipelines.• The organization achieved a 40% reduction in critical vulnerabilities during early development, shortened release cycles by 30%, and enabled teams to innovate confidently without compromising security.A Strategic Investment in Security and InnovationAs organizations accelerate their digital initiatives, comprehensive security frameworks are increasingly critical for ensuring software delivery that is secure, compliant, and agile. According to MRFR, the Devsecops as a service market, valued at $6.59 billion in 2022, is projected to expand to $23.5 billion by 2032, reflecting rapid industry growth and a widespread, cross-sector demand for security and compliance.This growth is driven by accelerated cloud adoption, evolving cyber threats, and a multi-industry push—spanning IT, telecom, healthcare, government, and retail—toward automation and operational resilience. IBN Technologies is uniquely positioned to help clients realize these objectives. Its developer-focused Devsecops as a service platform enables organizations to embed cloud-native security, automate continuous compliance, and deliver production-ready code that keeps pace with business innovation.Related Services-Cloud Consulting and Migration Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-consulting-and-migration-services/ BCDR Services - https://www.ibntech.com/microsoft-office-365-migration-support-services/ Microsoft Office 365 Migration and Support Services- https://www.ibntech.com/business-continuity-disaster-recovery-services/ Cloud Managed Services- https://www.ibntech.com/cloud-managed-services/ About IBN Technologies IBN Technologies LLC is a global outsourcing and technology partner with over 26 years of experience, serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East, and India. With a strong focus on Cybersecurity and Cloud Services, IBN Tech empowers organizations to secure, scale, and modernize their digital infrastructure. Its cybersecurity portfolio includes VAPT, SOC & SIEM, MDR, vCISO, and Microsoft Security solutions, designed to proactively defend against evolving threats and ensure compliance with global standards. In the cloud domain, IBN Tech offers multi-cloud consulting and migration, managed cloud and security services, business continuity and disaster recovery, and DevSecOps implementation—enabling seamless digital transformation and operational resilience.Complementing its tech-driven offerings, IBN Tech also delivers Finance & Accounting services such as bookkeeping, tax return preparation, payroll, and AP/AR management. These are enhanced with intelligent automation solutions like AP/AR automation, RPA, and workflow automation to drive accuracy and efficiency. Its BPO Services support industries like construction, real estate, and retail with specialized offerings including construction documentation, middle and back-office support, and data entry services.Certified with ISO 9001:2015 | 20000-1:2018 | 27001:2022, IBN Technologies is a trusted partner for businesses seeking secure, scalable, and future-ready solutions.

