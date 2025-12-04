Hydraulic Cylinders Market is Anticipated to Reach $21.2 Bn by 2030 | 4.2% CAGR: Actuant Corporation, Caterpillar

Hydraulic cylinders remain pivotal components driving efficiency and productivity across various industries. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Hydraulic Cylinders Market by Function (Single Acting Cylinders and Double Acting Cylinder), Design (Tie-Rod Cylinders and Welded Cylinders), and Bore Size (Less Than 50mm, 51mm to 100mm, 101mm to 150mm, and Greater Than 151mm): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". According to the report, the global hydraulic cylinders industry generated $14.07 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $21.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.Request for Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/5081 Prime determinants of growthDevelopments in the global construction sector, rapid industrialization coupled with increasing infrastructural spending, and retrofit & replacement of existing equipment drive the growth of the global hydraulic cylinders market. However, hydraulic cylinders are costlier as compared to pneumatic cylinders, which hinders the market growth. On the other hand, extensive range of applications and increase in demand for material handling equipment presents new opportunities in the coming years.Hydraulic cylinders are mechanical devices that convert hydraulic energy into linear mechanical force and motion. The global hydraulic cylinders market size is driven by rising infrastructure development and modernization efforts. They play a crucial role in various industrial applications where heavy lifting, pushing, pulling, or holding tasks are required. The basic principle behind hydraulic cylinders is the use of pressurized hydraulic fluid to generate force, typically using a piston enclosed within a cylindrical housing.The main components of a hydraulic cylinder include a cylinder barrel, piston, piston rod, seals, and hydraulic fluid. The cylinder barrel serves as the main body enclosing the hydraulic fluid, while the piston divides the cylinder into two chambers: the rod side and the cap side. The piston rod extends from the piston and transfers the generated force to the external load or machinery. Seals are essential for maintaining the integrity of the hydraulic fluid within the cylinder and preventing leakage. The hydraulic cylinders market forecast indicates a steady increase in demand, driven by the expansion of the industrial and construction sectors.Hydraulic cylinders operate based on Pascal's law, which states that when pressure is applied to a confined fluid, it exerts equal pressure in all directions. In a hydraulic cylinder, hydraulic fluid is pumped into one side of the cylinder, causing the piston to move in the desired direction. The force generated by the hydraulic fluid acting on the piston is transmitted through the piston rod to the external load, enabling linear motion. The hydraulic cylinders market growth is being driven by advancements in technology and increasing investments in infrastructure projects globally.Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5081 These cylinders come in various types and designs to suit different applications, including single-acting cylinders, double-acting cylinders, telescopic cylinders, and differential cylinders. Single-acting cylinders exert force in one direction only, while double-acting cylinders can apply force in both directions by pressurizing fluid alternately on either side of the piston. Telescopic cylinders feature nested piston rods, allowing for a longer stroke length in a compact design. Differential cylinders utilize different piston areas to achieve varying speeds or forces.hydraulic cylinders find extensive use across industries such as construction, manufacturing, agriculture, automotive, aerospace, and marine. They are employed in equipment such as hydraulic presses, forklifts, cranes, loaders, excavators, agricultural machinery, and aircraft landing gear. Their versatility, reliability, and ability to generate high forces make hydraulic cylinders indispensable in modern industrial operations. The hydraulic cylinders market share is expected to grow significantly over the next few years owing to increasing demand in the construction and manufacturing industries.The increasing demand for construction machinery, such as excavators, loaders, and cranes, drives the demand for hydraulic cylinders. Urbanization and infrastructure development projects contribute significantly to this growth.Modern agricultural equipment, including tractors, combine harvesters, and plows, relies heavily on hydraulic cylinders for efficient operation. The push for higher agricultural productivity and mechanization in farming is a major market driver.The double acting segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on function, the double acting segment held the highest market share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global hydraulic cylinders market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Single acting cylinders is simple, required less maintenance and is economical as compared to double acting cylinders, which drive the growth of the market. Moreover, the single acting segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is because double-acting hydraulic cylinder is ideal equipment for machine handling equipment in automotive sector.The 51mm to 100mm segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on bore size, the 51mm to 100mm segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the global hydraulic cylinders market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to an increase in the demand for hydraulic cylinder with bore size 51 mm to 100 mm across the end users.Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to maintain its dominance by 2030Based on region, Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, held the highest market share in terms of revenue 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global hydraulic cylinders market, owing to rise in demand for hydraulic cylinder in the construction industry. Moreover, the LAMEA region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.Leading Market PlayersActuant CorporationCaterpillar Inc.Eaton Corporation PlcJARP Industries Inc.Hengli HydraulicKawasaki Heavy Industries LimitedParker Hannifin CorporationRobert Bosch GmbHTexas Hydraulics Inc.Wipro Limited.Interested in Procure Data? Visit: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5081 Similar Reports We Have:Micro Fulfillment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/micro-fulfillment-market-A17069 Pallets Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/pallets-market-A10557 Solar Power Equipment market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/solar-power-equipment-market Mass Timber Construction Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/mass-timber-construction-market-A16621 Waste Management Equipment Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/waste-management-equipment-market-A07184 Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/water-pipeline-leak-detection-systems-market Packaging Automation Solutions Market https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/packaging-automation-solutions-market Post-tensioning Systems Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-tensioning-systems-market-to-reach-26-9-billion-globally-by-2032-at-8-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301993343.html Crushing, Screening, and Mineral Processing Equipment Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crushing-screening-and-mineral-processing-equipment-market-to-reach-40-55-billion-globally-by-2032-at-5-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301970024.html Metal cutting tool market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-robotics-market-to-reach-163-0-billion-globally-by-2032-at-12-6-cagr-allied-market-research-301956122.html Industrial Robotics Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/metal-cutting-tool-market-to-reach-107-3-billion-globally-by-2032-at-4-1-cagr-allied-market-research-301953258.html Industrial Refrigeration Market https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-refrigeration-market-to-reach-41-7-billion-globally-by-2032-at-5-2-cagr-allied-market-research-301954771.html About US:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.