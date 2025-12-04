SuperBored Presents: LAÏ & Liliane Chlela with 'Mesh S7ab'

A Raw, Atmospheric Soundscape Brimming with Intimacy and Emotion

BEIRUT, LEBANON, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singer-songwriter LAÏ and acclaimed composer & producer Liliane Chlela join forces in “Mesh S7ab”, the first chapter of their two-part collaborative project and a haunting new release that blurs the lines between experimental pop and drum’n bass intensity. Bold, deeply personal, and unapologetically distinctive, the track embodies the duo’s raw creative synergy and feels cinematic, and unexpected.The project also marks a first milestone for SuperBored, the independent creative collective behind it all. A playground for multidisciplinary artistic experimentation, SuperBored brings artists together and invites them to give free rein to their talent, process, and creativity. By curating, facilitating, and promoting diverse forms of experimental art, the collective champions the unexpected, allowing creations like “Mesh S7ab” to emerge and flow entirely organically.Delivered in LAÏ’s unmistakably delicate vocal tone, “Mesh S7ab” (“مش صحاب”) unravels like a late-night confession: vulnerable and unresolved. Rather than placing the voice front and center, Chlela pulls it into a new dimension, reshaping and integrating it directly into the musical structure. Several passages are built entirely from manipulated vocal layers, treating LAÏ’s voice as instrumental material rather than a traditional lead.Musically, the track cuts between pop sensibility, drum’n bass pressure, and drill-driven rhythmic shifts. Each section introduces a new, high-impact sonic environment, constructed around the vocals with Chlela’s signature precision and intensity. The music never settles; it mutates, sharpens, and reconfigures itself, moving LAÏ’s vocals through contrasting worlds without ever softening their emotional charge.Where LAÏ leans into introspection and fragmentation, Chlela’s production amplifies these edges through tightly wound beats, abrupt transitions, and textural transformations. The result is a track built on tension, motion, and direct emotional force. “Mesh S7ab” doesn’t float or drift; it hits, pivots, and pulls the listener through a series of escalating moments, each one carrying its own sense of urgency and presence.“Mesh S7ab” is coupled with a music video, directed by Mohsen Sherif with DP Moaz Abas, who continued the experimental journey by infusing their own artistic vision, free of any constraints or frameworks.Availability“Mesh S7ab” (Not Friends) is now available on all major streaming platforms, with a Bandcamp release offering direct artist support and ownership, a key priority for the collective. The project’s second installment, i.e. the second track, is slated for early 2026, accompanied by a limited physical release.About LAÏLAÏ is a genre-defying Lebanese artist shaping a dark, digital universe of sound and story. Fusing glitchy rage trap with alt-pop flair, she channels the dark feminine into bold visuals, fierce personas, and hypnotic sonic worlds drawn from internet culture and regional roots. Pushing the boundaries of genres for 5 years now, LAÏ released her debut album MALAL earlier this year, cementing her position as one of the region’s most distinctive new voices.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/laiofficial_/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@laiofficiall YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@laiofficial/ About LILIANE CHLELAAs an electronic producer, DJ, and performer, Liliane Chlela is revered for the way she shatters the boundaries of auditory landscapes. Born and raised in Beirut and currently based in Montréal, she came up as a key member of Lebanon’s thriving experimental and electronic scenes and has since gained international acclaim for her distinctive sonic explorations. With over 18 years in the game, Liliane continues to push her experiments to the next level and shape recordings up.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilianechlela/ Website: https://www.lilianechlela.media/ About SuperBoredAn independent creative collective with no defined structure or pathway, SuperBored is dedicated to originating fresh, experimental works of art in all its forms of expression, free from established norms and constraints. As such, it is dedicated to preserving and empowering raw talent and, thereby, enabling unpredictable connections and outcomes. By fostering open-ended collaboration and, additionally, prioritizing artist ownership, SuperBored reimagines how artistic projects are curated, produced, and shared with the world.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearesuperbored/ Website: www.wearesuperbored.com ContactWassim HaddadFounder & Creative Directorpress@superbored.com

