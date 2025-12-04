emberos logo

Emberos predicted Zootopia 2’s five day box office within 4 percent using AI visibility signals only, delivering approximately 98 percent accuracy.

When AI systems start surfacing a title, audiences start showing up. That’s a new layer of forecasting.” — Justin Inman, Founder & CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emberos , the operating system for AI Brand Visibility, announced today that it has delivered its second independently timestamped theatrical forecast using only AI visibility signals. Following its validated prediction for Wicked: For Good, emberos produced a real-time forecast for Zootopia 2 that finished within roughly 2 percent of the film’s final five-day box office result, achieving approximately 98 percent accuracy.Across four consecutive releases including Wicked: For Good, Zootopia 2, Running Man, and Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, Emberos has now demonstrated a consistent pattern. AI visibility inside systems like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity rises before traditional indicators move. The Zootopia 2 validation marks Emberos’ fourth successful prediction and its second fully timestamped public forecast.The first Zootopia 2 forecast, issued before release, achieved a midpoint accuracy improvement of approximately 40 percent compared to the industry consensus. The dynamic update issued during opening weekend landed within roughly 2 percent of the final total while using no presales, no exhibitor feeds, and no proprietary tracking inputs.“With Wicked we provided the first public proof that AI visibility aligns with audience behavior well before traditional tracking adjusts,” said Justin Inman, CEO and co-founder of Emberos. “Zootopia 2 is confirmation. When AI systems begin surfacing a title clearly and consistently, demand formation is already underway. That signal shows up upstream of surveys, search shifts, or presale curves.”Emberos’ predictive GEO module analyzes visibility, clarity, and intent signals across major AI assistants. The system tracks how often a brand or title appears in AI answers, how accurate those surfaces are, and how dense the surrounding recommendation behavior becomes. These signals form a new early-stage measurement layer in the evolving progression of discovery:Surveys → Search → Social → AI SignalsWhile predictive GEO is one component of emberos, the broader platform provides visibility monitoring, optimization, attribution, and compliance across the entire AI ecosystem. As AI assistants rapidly become the first place consumers ask what to watch, buy, or consider, emberos helps brands manage how they appear inside those systems.“Our goal is not to replace industry tools,” Inman added. “It is to give studios and brands a visibility layer that forms earlier and reflects active intent at the moment people make decisions inside AI systems. Zootopia 2, just like Wicked, shows how stable and predictive that signal has become.”Emberos continues to expand its visibility and predictive work across entertainment, advertising, retail, and consumer categories.About emberosemberos is the operating system for AI Brand Visibility. The platform allows studios, enterprises, and consumer brands to understand how they appear inside major AI systems, monitor visibility shifts, optimize presence, predict demand, and quantify impact across industries.Media Contactmedia@emberos.aiemberos, Los Angeles, CA

