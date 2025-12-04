Fierce & Fearless Magazine Celebrates 6 Months of Empowering Voices, Launches New Anthology and Year-End Event

The December 2025 cover of Fierce & Fearless Magazine features Adelheid Waumboldt and Rachel Dares, highlighting their power partnership and shared vision for purposeful leadership. Fierce & Fearless Founder and Editor-in-Chief Ciara Lewis continues to amplify stories of resilience, leadership, and purpose. The upcoming anthology “Fierce & Fearless Phoenix: Rises From the Ashes,” curated by Ciara Lewis, launches December 13, 2025. The collection features women who turned adversity into triumph, rising stronger and more fearless than ever. The featured co-authors of “Fierce & Fearless Phoenix: Rises From the Ashes,” curated by Ciara Lewis, include powerful voices of resilience, faith, and transformation who share their journeys of rising from adversity to purpose.

Fierce & Fearless Magazine marks six months of growth, honoring the leaders, contributors, and sponsors shaping its mission forward.

BOWLING GREEN, KY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fierce & Fearless Entrepreneur Magazine, the Kentucky-based publication dedicated to amplifying purpose-driven women and thought leaders, is celebrating its six-month anniversary this December. Since launching in July 2025, the magazine has evolved into a movement - spotlighting voices that inspire, educate, and empower through stories of leadership, resilience, and authenticity.Founded by Editor-in-Chief Ciara Lewis, Fierce & Fearless was born from a mission to redefine entrepreneurship and success through collaboration and storytelling. “This magazine is a platform for real people doing extraordinary things,” said Lewis. “It’s about the women and men who lead with heart, serve with purpose, and use their stories to create change.”Celebrating the 2025 Fearless ContributorsThe December issue honors the Fearless Contributors of 2025 - visionaries, innovators, and entrepreneurs whose journeys have shaped the magazine’s first six months.Among them are:Dr. Karen McBride, Rachel Dares, Heidi Waumboldt, Lakeshia Green, Shona Royce, Altimese Nichole, Angel Brooks, Bethani Wilson, Carmen Steward, Shani Seidel, Sandra Evangelista, Tenisha Bullock, Taurea Avant, Tiffany Stewart, Dr. Paulette Harper, D’ionna Washington, Dr. Laila Murshidi, DC, Courtney Doll, Cher Olivos, C.F. Views, Lakeisha Lee, Cindy Witteman, Juanita Woodson, LaKisha Mosley, Kelly Alexander, Dr. Monica Riley, Sherri Jost, Anjalon Wimbush, Carley Foster, Tanya Capers, Claudette Harris, Sunni Jones, Chris Galang, Belinda Parmar, Risha Grant, Delicious By VA, Elissa Boudreaux, La’Shon Carter, Lesia Coaxum, Natalie Durham, Trish Steele, Chinyere Iroanya, Maria Crabtree, Shaneka Kirk, Sonia Rodriguez, Susan Tatem, Dr. Tywanna Smith, Amy Chinian, Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, Marcie Williams, Dr. Shana Gourdine, Dab Luxe, Tracy McQuarter, Brittany Keating, Rebecca Coppinger, Corey Dissin, Alanda Tillman, Jamie Salsberg, Pat Conley, Anisa Crespo, Gwendolyn McDowell, Elizabeth Miegs, Samantha Shepphard, Charise Tolls, Sam Wilson, Roxandra Nechita, Alexia Riveria, Renita Peele, Gina Stockdall, Chantel White, Syeda Igra, Dr. Katarzyna Tesmer, Tina Fornwald, Kelly Morgan, Kari Neumeyer, Velora Thomas, Julia Lavia, Kevin McDonald, Anissa King, Penny Foskaris, and Brichelle Haller.“These contributors have turned vision into movement,” said Lewis. “Their stories reflect what Fierce & Fearless stands for: strength, purpose, and community.”A Bold New Anthology: Fierce & Fearless PhoenixAs part of its anniversary celebration, the publication is launching a new anthology titled “Fierce & Fearless Phoenix: Rises from the Ashes,” debuting December 13, 2025. Presales are now open, and future orders and merchandise will be available through the official Fierce & Fearless website.The anthology invites women who have turned adversity into triumph to share their stories of rebirth and empowerment. Each co-author becomes a published author, gaining exposure and tools to expand her platform.“This book is more than a collection of stories,” said Lewis. “It’s a movement that passes the torch from one courageous woman to another, showing what it means to rise from the ashes and reclaim one’s voice, strength, and power.”Among the contributors is Dr. Nina M. Addison, known as The You Can Specialist, a powerhouse speaker, bestselling author, and transformational coach who has guided countless individuals to become published authors and step boldly into their purpose. Born with club hands, Dr. Addison’s journey of faith and resilience perfectly reflects the anthology’s message: that true transformation begins with courage, conviction, and an unshakable belief in one’s calling.Fierce & Fearless Phoenix: Rises from the Ashes captures authentic journeys from pain to purpose, silence to strength, and survival to success. Each chapter serves as a testament to resilience, renewal, and the unshakable spirit of women who refuse to be defined by circumstance.Sponsors of the End-of-Year Giveaway EventFierce & Fearless also celebrates the Sponsors of the End-of-Year Giveaway Event, taking place December 19, 2025, at 7:30 PM EST via Eventbrite Their partnership fuels the magazine’s mission of empowerment and community impact.Sponsors include Claudette Harris, Lakeshia Green, Tanya Capers, Sunni Jones, Rachel Spotswood, Sandra Evangelista, Sherri Jost, Carley Foster, LaKisha Mosley, Dr. Monica Riley, Tenisha Bullock, Lakeisha Lee, Cindy Witteman, C.F. Jackson, Dr. Nina Addison, Dr. Anissa King, D’ionna Washington, Anjalon Wimbush, Kelly Alexander, Juanita Woodson, Cher Olivos, Dr. Paulette Harper, Rachel Dares, and Hunts Handcrafts.“The support of our sponsors allows us to continue creating spaces where stories of courage and collaboration can thrive,” Lewis added. “We’re not just publishing features - we’re building a legacy.”Looking AheadWith each issue, Fierce & Fearless continues to evolve into a multi-platform brand. Readers can order print copies of the magazine and explore upcoming projects, collaborations, and events at fierceandfearlessentrepreneur.com.About Fierce & Fearless MagazineBased in Bowling Green, Kentucky, Fierce & Fearless Entrepreneur Magazine was founded by publisher and editor-in-chief Ciara Lewis to spotlight entrepreneurs, leaders, and creatives making an impact in business and life. The magazine features authentic stories of resilience, innovation, and purpose, highlighting individuals who lead with integrity and use their platforms to inspire others.Through its print and digital editions, community partnerships, and new anthology initiatives, Fierce & Fearless continues to grow as a trusted voice for empowerment and collaboration. The publication’s mission is simple: to celebrate those who rise with courage, lead with heart, and create lasting change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.