California Mecca for Art Collectors Launches Holiday Series of Singular American Artists

Nancy Lu Rosenheim and a Big Girls Painting Eco-Surfboard Artist, Carolyn Johnson & Mosaic Artist, Jay Nadeau Environmental Contemporary Artist, Shane Townley

Holiday-ready original art for collectors, sports and pop culture fans, conservationists, and environmentalists.

Our collectors are interested in narrative, sustainability, and social impact. We offer works that feel like heirlooms in the making—pieces that carry stories forward, not just fill walls.” — Yeslin Santos, Curator

MISSION VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LagunaART -- the 21 year old magnet for serious art collectors in California and beyond, now operating as LagunaArt.com Gallery -- is unveiling Refractions, a spotlight on four virtuoso American artists whose oblique, incisive worldviews on culture, environment, and identity have resulted in richly original works of art.Designed for collectors and gift givers seeking meaningful acquisitions over the holiday season and into the new year, the Refractions series features interdisciplinary artist Nancy Lu Rosenheim , mosaic artist Jay Nadeau , eco-surfboard artist Carolyn Johnson, and environmental contemporary artist Shane Townley.“We curated this series for collectors who want more than décor—who want art that spark conversations, carry cultural and emotional weight, and hold long-term value,” said gallery curator, Yeslin Santos. “Each of these artists is interrogating the world in their own way—through scale, ecology, legacy, and sustainability. What is particularly compelling is the poetics of refraction in their work--the way they bend, distort, and translate experience into unique, remarkable visual forms.”Nancy Lu Rosenheim – Big Girls CollectionInterdisciplinary Art | Slanted Feminine MythologiesRosenheim’s Big Girls series was inspired by miniature Medieval manuscript illuminations in The Wild Man: Myth and Symbolism exhibition at The Met Cloisters early in her career. In this body of work, she flips Gulliver’s Travels on its head: male Lilliputians become female Brobdingnagians. Her towering “Big Girls” possess an unsettling, paradoxical quality—wild yet solemn, confrontational yet interior, exhibitionistic yet lost in reverie.Operating in a liminal zone between the secular and the sacred, Rosenheim’s paintings challenge gendered narratives and reward sustained contemplative gaze. Ideal for collectors interested in women artists, figurative art, contemporary myth, and museum-caliber narrative painting, these works anchor a collection with conceptual rigor and visual drama.Jay Nadeau – Portraits of Cultural Icons & Human LegacyMosaic Portraiture | Cultural Memory & InspirationUsing the 5000 year old art of mosaics as his medium, Jay Nadeau creates powerful visual tributes to contemporary cultural icons who have left an indelible mark on the world. The subjects of his intricate, vibrant mixed-media mosaic creations range from legendary athletes—such as Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan—to iconoclastic public figures whose influence transcends time, culture, and identity.Nadeau’s mosaics move beyond likeness, coalescing thousands of tiles into works that radiate form, harmony, and emotional presence. Each piece captures resilience, determination, and the human drive to exceed limitations. The result is a collection that feels both intimate and monumental—ideal for sports collectors, pop culture enthusiasts, and patrons seeking figurative art that inspires and motivates.Carolyn Johnson – Eco-Surfboard Art & Coastal ExpressionSustainable Design | Ocean Culture & Contemporary ArtCarolyn Johnson transforms reclaimed surfboards into sleek, contemporary artworks that fuse ocean culture with environmental responsibility. Each surfboard becomes a sculptural canvas, reflecting motion, renewal, and the flowing energy of coastal life.Her work celebrates the ocean as both muse and medium, embodying a refined balance between strength and elegance. These pieces function as high-impact wall works—equally at home in modern coastal residences, boutique hotels, luxury real estate developments, and contemporary office spaces. For collectors passionate about sustainability, surf culture, and coastal modern design, Johnson’s eco-surfboard art offers a compelling way to align aesthetics with environmental values.Shane Townley – Environmental Contemporary ArtistClimate, Technology & the Human ConditionShane Townley is renowned for thought-provoking paintings and sculptures that address urgent societal concerns. His practice centers on global warming, environmental fragility, and the psychological impact of technology—especially on children’s minds.Through expansive landscapes and emotionally charged compositions, Townley explores the relationship between humanity and the natural world, revealing both the beauty and vulnerability of the planet. Atmospheric skies, abstracted terrains, and layered surfaces invite viewers to consider not only the world they inhabit, but their responsibility to care for it. For collectors focused on environmental art, socially engaged contemporary work, and large-scale statement pieces for residential or corporate spaces, Townley’s art offers both aesthetic power and conceptual depth.“Our collectors are increasingly interested in sustainability, social impact, and narrative,” said Santos. “This holiday season, we want to offer works that feel like heirlooms in the making—pieces that carry stories forward, not just fill walls.”A Holiday Shoppers Destination for Art Collectors in California & BeyondLagunaArt and its online portals, lagunart.com and newyorkart.com, offer original contemporary art designed for:- Serious and emerging collectors seeking conceptually strong, investment-grade work- Interior designers sourcing distinctive pieces for high-end residential and commercial projects- Gift buyers looking for meaningful, one-of-a-kind art gifts instead of disposable seasonal décorGallery services for collectors include: personalized, curated recommendations based on collection goals and budget; guidance on building or refreshing collections with museum-quality works; and domestic and international shipping and coordination.To view the Refractions series and explore available works, visit the gallery virtually at lagunart.com and newyorkart.com, or in person at its expansive gallery at 555 The Shops at Mission Viejo, Mission Viejo, CA 92691.For media and collector inquiries, please contact Yeslin Santos at info(at)lagunart.com, 949-257-9008, or via Instagram @lagunaartgallery / @shopsmv.About LagunaArtLagunaArt.com Gallery is a contemporary art gallery based in Mission Viejo, California, founded by artist Shane Townley. The gallery champions artists with distinct, often oblique perspectives on culture, environment, and identity—showcasing work that is singular, profound, political, and deeply personal. LagunaArt.com Gallery and its online portals, www.lagunart.com and www.newyorkart.com , serve local, national, and international art collectors seeking original contemporary art.# # #

