Dr. Emanuel Layliev of New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry Featured in Manhattan Magazine’s 'Top Doctors Spotlight'

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry (NYCCD) proudly announces that Dr. Emanuel Layliev, has been featured in Manhattan magazine’s prestigious Top Doctors Spotlight. The feature highlights Dr. Layliev’s exceptional expertise in cosmetic and restorative dentistry, his artistic approach to smile transformation, and his continued leadership in advancing aesthetic dental care.

As a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry and the International Academy of Dental Facial Esthetics, Dr. Layliev has earned national and international recognition for his precision, artistry, and commitment to excellence. For over two decades, he has helped shape the field of cosmetic dentistry in New York City, blending advanced clinical technique with an artist’s eye for natural beauty.

In the Manhattan magazine feature, Dr. Layliev is celebrated as a master of smile design, renowned for transforming smiles for patients from New York to around the globe. His philosophy combines technical excellence with genuine compassion, ensuring each patient receives personalized, comprehensive care that enhances both confidence and quality of life.

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Layliev serves as an adjunct clinical instructor in the Aesthetics Program at NYU College of Dentistry, mentoring future dentists in the art and science of aesthetic and restorative procedures. His dedication to education, innovation, and mentorship reinforces his status as one of New York’s leading voices in cosmetic dentistry.

With his inclusion in Manhattan magazine’s Top Doctors Spotlight, Dr. Layliev joins an elite group of healthcare professionals recognized for their outstanding impact, innovation, and leadership in their respective fields.

About NYCCD

NYCCD is New York's premier smile design and smile restoration center, known for its exceptional service and cosmetic expertise. The center offers a wide range of services, all utilizing advanced technology. NYCCD prides itself on treating each client as unique, honoring their individual beauty and smile aspirations.

For additional information about NYCCD and the services they offer, please visit their website at https://www.nyccd.com/.

