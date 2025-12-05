JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Central Alabama Highlights Guidance for Faster Carpet Drying in Commercial Facilities

Carpet Cleaning

BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Central Alabama announced the release of updated best-practice guidelines designed to help commercial facilities reduce carpet drying times after routine cleaning. The guidance provides facility managers with standardized procedures focused on moisture control, airflow improvements, and post-cleaning safety.The newly released recommendations address a common operational challenge in commercial environments: extended drying periods following carpet cleaning . Excess moisture can contribute to odors, microbial growth, and workplace disruptions. The guidelines were developed to support offices, healthcare centers, retail facilities, and other high-traffic locations where timely drying is essential for maintaining a professional and safe environment.The initiative outlines several core strategies that influence drying efficiency, beginning with proper air circulation. The guidelines emphasize the use of air movers, fans, and controlled ventilation to promote evaporation. Recommendations also include integrating commercial-grade dehumidifiers, which play a significant role in minimizing indoor humidity—an important consideration in regions of Central Alabama where seasonal moisture levels frequently rise.Temperature control is another component addressed in the update. According to the new standards, maintaining interior temperatures between 70–75°F can create optimal conditions for evaporation without impacting occupant comfort. JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting notes that this range assists in reducing drying time across a variety of carpet types commonly found in commercial buildings.The guidelines also highlight the role of advanced extraction systems. Modern extraction equipment is capable of removing a substantial portion of moisture before the drying phase begins, which significantly shortens the overall process. This approach is especially relevant for large facilities that require efficient turnaround times, including hospitals, educational institutions, and multi-floor office complexes.Additional recommendations include segmenting cleaning areas to allow certain zones to dry while others are serviced, as well as scheduling carpet cleaning during evenings or weekends to minimize operational downtime. The organization notes that these practices support smoother workflows for facilities operating on tight schedules.To prevent moisture-related issues after cleaning, the new guidance advises routine checks for dampness, delaying furniture replacement until carpeted areas are fully dry, and using antimicrobial treatments in high-moisture zones. These preventive measures are designed to protect carpet integrity and support healthier indoor environments.Local climate considerations are also addressed. Central Alabama’s humidity fluctuations can extend drying times, especially in buildings with limited fresh-air ventilation. The guidelines recommend combining HVAC adjustments with industrial air movers and dehumidifiers to compensate for regional humidity challenges and maintain consistent results across seasons.The updated recommendations also include routine maintenance strategies to help carpets remain dry and visually appealing between deep cleaning cycles. These practices include daily vacuuming, strategic placement of entry mats, and rotating cleaning schedules across facility zones to balance usage patterns and reduce excessive wear. Each of these measures contributes to cleaner carpets and more efficient drying outcomes over time.By releasing these updated standards, the initiative aims to help facilities maintain cleaner and safer indoor spaces. The guidelines note that consistent drying procedures, combined with professional cleaning technology, support the longevity of carpeted surfaces and contribute to a more positive workplace appearance across the region.The updated carpet-drying guidelines are part of broader efforts within the commercial cleaning industry to provide facility managers with practical, science-based recommendations for maintaining building cleanliness and safety.About JAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting in Central AlabamaJAN-PRO Cleaning & Disinfecting is a commercial cleaning provider serving businesses across Central Alabama. The organization offers services including routine janitorial cleaning, carpet care, floor maintenance, and facility disinfection programs, supported by certified cleaning processes and industry-tested systems.

