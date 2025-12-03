Ship Smart Introduces White-Glove Crating for High-Value Art Collections Across All 50 States

Family-Owned Specialty Mover Expands Museum-Quality Art Protection Services to Meet Growing Demand from Galleries, Collectors, and Estate Managers Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ship Smart, the nation's premier small move and furniture shipping specialist operating since 1999, today announced the nationwide expansion of its white-glove art crating services, responding to surging demand in the fine art logistics market, which is projected to nearly double to over $10 billion by 2035.As the art market experiences unprecedented growth—with increasing interest from collectors in emerging markets and wealth distribution spreading globally to areas like Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East—Ship Smart's specialized crating capabilities now serve galleries, museums, auction houses, private collectors, and estate managers in all 50 states through its network of 300+ warehouse locations.Museum-Quality Protection for Irreplaceable ArtworksShip Smart's proven track record includes successfully shipping historic items like Les Paul's first state-of-the-art electric guitars to the Discovery World Museum in Wisconsin. Building on this expertise, the company's expanded art crating services provide comprehensive protection for paintings, sculptures, installations, and collectors' items valued from thousands to millions of dollars."The art world requires a level of precision and care that goes far beyond standard shipping," said John Kessler, Owner of Ship Smart. "Our white-glove art crating services combine 25+ years of specialized expertise with custom-engineered protection systems that meet museum standards. With our damage rate below 2%, collectors and galleries trust us with irreplaceable masterpieces."Specialized Art Crating Solutions Include:Custom A-Frame Crates: Designed specifically for framed paintings and mirrors, providing upright transport with climate-controlled protectionSuspended Crating Systems: Advanced mounting solutions that prevent artwork from bearing its own weight during transitMuseum-Standard Materials: Acid-free cushioning, climate-appropriate padding, and archival-quality protective wrappingISPM-15 Compliant Crating: Heat-treated, customs-approved wooden crates for seamless international art shipmentsClimate-Controlled Transport: Temperature and humidity monitoring for sensitive piecesFull Replacement Value Insurance: Comprehensive coverage available for high-value collectionsWhite-Glove Service from Gallery to DestinationShip Smart's end-to-end art logistics solution streamlines the complex process of art transportation:Expert Consultation: Free assessment and custom crating recommendationsProfessional Pickup: Trained art handlers provide full-service, inside pickup with protective blankets and paddingCustom Crating: Master craftsmen build precision crates at Ship Smart's secure warehousesSecure Transport: Tracked shipments via trusted carriers with real-time monitoringWhite-Glove Delivery: Inside delivery with unpacking and debris removal availableMeeting the Evolving Needs of the Art MarketThe expansion comes as international art exhibitions and major fairs create increasing opportunities for global transport of artworks. Ship Smart's services address the growing complexity of art logistics, from navigating international customs regulations to providing proper documentation and provenance handling."Whether it's a gallery preparing for Art Basel, a collector acquiring pieces at auction, or an estate manager coordinating an art collection transfer, our team understands the unique requirements of fine art logistics," continued Kessler. "We're not just moving boxes—we're safeguarding cultural treasures and financial investments."Serving Diverse Art Community Needs:Galleries & Dealers: Exhibition shipping, consignment transport, art fair logisticsPrivate Collectors: Acquisition shipping, collection relocations, seasonal home transfersMuseums: Traveling exhibition support, permanent collection moves, loan coordinationAuction Houses: Pre-auction transport, post-sale shipping, international coordinationEstate Managers: Estate sale preparation, inheritance distributions, downsizing projectsArtists: Studio relocations, commissioned work delivery, exhibition transportCompetitive Advantages for Art Shipping:✓ Proven Expertise: 25+ years specializing in high-value, fragile item transport✓ Nationwide Reach: 300+ warehouse locations enabling 2-10 business day pickup scheduling✓ Transparent Pricing: 24/7 online estimates with no hidden fees✓ Superior Track Record: Below 2% damage rate backed by A+ BBB rating✓ Comprehensive Insurance: Full replacement value coverage available✓ Environmental Commitment: Freight consolidation model reduces carbon footprint✓ Customs Expertise: ISPM-15 compliance and international shipping proficiencyHow to Get StartedArt collectors, galleries, and estate managers can receive free custom crating consultations and transparent pricing estimates 24/7 through Ship Smart's online calculator at www.shipsmart.com , by calling (866) 333-8018, or via live chat with art shipping specialists.About Ship SmartSince 1999, Ship Smart has specialized in small long-distance moves, filling the critical gap between parcel services and full-service moving companies. As a family-owned business with 300+ locations nationwide serving all 50 states and Canada, Ship Smart specializes in moves under 2,000 pounds, offering professional packing, custom crating, and competitive pricing through carrier partnerships. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, a 4.1/5 rating on Trustpilot, and is a member of the National Association of Senior and Specialty Move Managers (NASMM).Ship Smart's commitment to environmental sustainability through efficient freight consolidation reduces carbon emissions while providing superior protection for high-value items including fine art, antiques, electronics, estate belongings, and specialty items.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.