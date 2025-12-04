The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center Announces Two Live Virtual Courses Designed to Elevate Service Outcomes in 2026

Virtual Courses Offered in December Prepare Leaders and Teams for the New Year

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- – Two very different live virtual courses will be held in December that offer timely opportunities to prepare leaders and teams to improve their programs and processes at the start of the New Year, announced Amanda Joiner, Global Vice President of The Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center , a global consulting and advisory firm that leverages the best practices of The Ritz-Carlton Brand to elevate organizational performance.“Our live virtual course, The Art of Service Recovery, explores the connection between resolving problems and restoring customer loyalty to enhance customer service,” said Ms. Joiner. “One of the most effective ways to win brand advocates and increase competitive advantage is to provide frictionless problem resolution.”During this course, Ritz-Carlton experts will highlight four key areas that comprise an effective service recovery strategy, from turning problems into opportunities and the fundamentals of listening, to the genuine apology and the role of empowerment. The Art of Service Recovery is intended for leaders, managers, and service professionals who are responsible for providing the customer experience. The course is offered on Tuesday, December 9, from 1 to 4 pm EST. Registration is $950 per participant.“Our second live virtual course, Excellence in Healthcare, demonstrates that creating an excellent service culture for patients begins with creating trust,” said Ms. Joiner.Participants in Excellence in Healthcare will study the best processes and systems of The Ritz-Carlton Brand that are the most applicable to the healthcare industry. Explorations span talent selection and its application to service providers; elevating patient experience through leadership, provider and patient engagement; and creating patient advocates through empowerment. Excellence in Healthcare is intended for all levels of professionals who are responsible for the patient experience through either first-hand interaction or management responsibility. The live virtual course will be held on Wednesday, December 10, from 3 to 6 pm EST. Registration is $950 per participant.Both live virtual programs equip new and experienced leaders and teams with The Ritz-Carlton philosophy and service tactics to prepare them to achieve results. Throughout the live virtual presentations, Ritz-Carlton experts share firsthand stories and lead highly interactive discussions. For details and enrollment in these virtual courses, other virtual courses offered in December, as well as all immersive on-site courses offered in first quarter 2026, see course overviews About The Ritz-Carlton Leadership CenterThe Ritz-Carlton Leadership Center (TRCLC) is a global consulting and advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations create exceptional employee and customer experiences that drive competitive advantage. An extension of The Ritz-Carlton Brand, TRCLC leverages methodologies and best practices to unlock a sustainable business transformation founded on a culture of excellence. With onsite and virtual solutions ranging from immersive courses and interactive workshops to strategic advisory offerings, thousands of clients have engaged TRCLC as a trusted source to refine service excellence and deliver some of the biggest launches, innovations, and transformations across industries worldwide. TRCLC is recognized by The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for SHRM-CPor SHRM-SCPrecertification activities. Visit www.ritzcarltonleadershipcenter.com for information and join the conversation on LinkedIn.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.