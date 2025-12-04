Uniden Announces Broader Market Introduction of the SDS150- Its Most Advanced Digital Scanner Ever

Uniden SDS150: Next-Generation Digital Scanner Announced

Uniden’s SDS150 offers improved digital performance, built-in GPS, app control, and a field-ready design for users who rely on accurate, real-time monitoring.

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a highly successful preview last month at SEMA 2025, Uniden America announced the broader market release of the SDS150 , the company’s most advanced handheld digital scanner to date. Building on strong early enthusiasm from industry partners, dealers, and scanning enthusiasts, the SDS150 introduces a modern platform designed for exceptional real-world performance, especially in the most challenging simulcast environments.The SDS150 is the latest evolution in Uniden’s flagship SDS Series, utilizing True I/Q™ Technology for outstanding digital clarity and stability in complex RF environments. New additions include a built-in GPS receiver, an included charge cradle, USB Type-Ccharging and PC programming, and a ruggedized JIS4/IPX4 water-resistant design, bringing field-ready performance to an even broader base of users.With built-in Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), the SDS150 integrates with the U/AWARE™ mobile app, allowing users to operate the scanner and manage audio listening, recording, and playback from their mobile devices.EXPANDED DIGITAL SYSTEM SUPPORTThe SDS150 includes support for an extensive range of professional-grade digital communication systems, including:- TrunkTracker X- APCO P25 Phase I & II- Motorola, EDACS, LTR- DMR*- NXDN 4800/9600*- EDACS ProVoice**Paid upgrades required.A MAJOR ADVANCEMENT FOR SERIOUS MONITORINGDesigned for hobbyists, public-safety followers, and preparedness-minded consumers, the SDS150 brings forward a wide range of enhancements, including:- True I/Q™ Technology for exceptional digital performance in simulcast areas- Built-in GPS Receiver for automatic location-based scanning- BluetoothLow Energy (BLE) connectivity to the U/AWARE™ app- High-Visibility IPS Color LCD with full customization- Close Call™ RF Capture- Waterfall Display- Rugged JIS4/IPX4 Water-Resistant Construction- USB Type-CCharging & PC Programming- Charge Cradle with Extra Battery Charging Slot- MicroSDCard Installed (Expandable)- Fire Tone-Out & S.A.M.E. Alerts- Recording, Playback, and Replay- Weekly Database Updates via Sentinel Software- Enhanced Memory & Dynamic Channel Management- Custom Alerts & Favorites Lists- Wide Frequency Coverage:25–512 MHz, 758–824 MHz, 849–869 MHz, 894–960 MHz, 1240–1300 MHzLEADERSHIP COMMENTARY“The response to the SDS150 at SEMA was extraordinary,” said Juan Gonzalez, President of Uniden America. “Our Engineering team spent significant time listening to our scanner users and understood their needs and desires, which translated into integrating and reflecting certain aspects in the SDS150 design; we are pleased with the development, and initial responses from users reaffirm our sentiment.”Kamie M. Eckert, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for Uniden America, added:“Consumers today want tools that help them stay informed, prepared, and connected to what’s happening around them. The SDS150 combines professional-grade performance with a more modern, user-friendly experience, everything from app connectivity to a customizable display to a tougher, water-resistant build. We’re thrilled to officially bring this product to market and to continue elevating the Uniden brand through innovation and premium design.”AVAILABILITYThe Uniden SDS150 is available beginning December 2025 through Uniden.com and select authorized dealers. Broader retail rollout will follow based on production availability and demand.Uniden America Corporation is a leading manufacturer of consumer and professional communications devices, including scanner radios, radar detectors, CB radios, and marine radios. With more than 50 years of innovation and a renewed focus on premium performance and user-centered design, Uniden delivers products that empower people to stay connected, informed, and confident, wherever their journey takes them.Uniden Marketing Teammkdept@uniden.com

Legal Disclaimer:

