Newman’s Plumbing Service & Repair Celebrates Over 30 Years as a Trusted Plumbing Leader in Portsmouth, VA

PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newman’s Plumbing Service & Repair , a long-standing plumbing company in Portsmouth VA, is proud to highlight more than three decades of service to homeowners and businesses across Hampton Roads. Founded in 1994 by John Newman, the locally owned and operated company has grown from a single-truck operation into a respected regional provider known for reliability, craftsmanship, and customer care.From its earliest days, the company has focused on a simple philosophy: treat every customer like family. That approach shaped a service culture grounded in honesty, clear communication, and consistent quality. Today, the team continues to uphold that standard, offering residential and commercial plumbing solutions supported by experienced technicians and proven methods.Newman’s Plumbing Service & Repair provides a full scope of services that include drain cleaning water heater repair and replacement, hydro jetting, sewer and water line repair, commercial plumbing solutions, tankless water heater installation, and emergency plumbing services. The company is also known for its expertise in locating leaks, repairing underground pipes, and using modern diagnostic tools to ensure accuracy and long-term results.As a Portsmouth plumber trusted throughout the region, the company emphasizes transparent pricing and detailed assessments so customers understand the work being performed. This commitment to clarity has been a defining part of its growth and community reputation. The team continues to focus on long-lasting solutions rather than temporary fixes, ensuring that each repair, installation, or inspection supports the long-term safety and comfort of the property.Newman’s Plumbing Service & Repair also highlights the importance of respect and professionalism in every visit. Technicians arrive prepared, protect each customer’s home or business, and complete work with careful attention to detail. This service model reflects the company’s core values, which include honesty, reliability, respect, quality workmanship, and continued dedication to the communities it serves.Over the years, the company has extended its service area to Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk, Hampton, Virginia Beach, and Smithfield. Despite this growth, it remains firmly rooted in its Portsmouth community. Many customers who first called more than a decade ago continue to rely on Newman’s Plumbing Service & Repair for ongoing care, a reflection of the loyalty earned through consistent service and trusted results.“Since 1994, our goal has always been to provide dependable plumbing solutions while maintaining a personal connection with the people we serve,” said the team at Newman’s Plumbing Service & Repair. “We appreciate every homeowner and business that continues to put their trust in us, and we remain committed to delivering work that reflects our values and our dedication to the community.”With 24 hour emergency availability and a longstanding reputation built on integrity and craftsmanship, Newman’s Plumbing Service & Repair continues to be a first-choice provider for property owners across Hampton Roads who want dependable plumbing support backed by experience.About Newman’s Plumbing Service & RepairNewman’s Plumbing Service & Repair is a locally owned and operated full-service plumbing company in Portsmouth, Virginia. Founded in 1994, the company provides residential and commercial plumbing solutions including repairs, installations, diagnostics, emergency plumbing services, underground pipe repair, water heater services, hydro jetting, and more. Committed to honesty, transparency, and quality, the company serves Portsmouth and surrounding cities with licensed professionals and a customer-first approach.Media ContactNewman’s Plumbing Service & Repair240 Colorado Ave., Portsmouth, VA 23701Phone: 757-465-0883Email: newmansplumbingservice@gmail.comWebsite: https://www.newmansplumbingservice.com

