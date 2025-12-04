XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. Expands XRPH AI App Features as TSX-V Review Continues

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. (“XRP Healthcare”), developer of the XRPH AI App and the world’s first HIPAA-grade AI healthcare platform in Africa, today reiterated the suite of features currently available within its AI application as it continues to advance through the ongoing review process with the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSX-V”). The Company also confirmed that additional enhancements are in development and will be announced once officially released.The XRPH AI App, available at www.xrphealthcare.ai/app , offers a broad range of healthcare tools already accessible to users across Africa, the United States, and international markets. These existing, live features include:• Image-Based Wellness AssessmentsUsers can upload images of their skin, throat, or fingernails and receive AI-generated wellness insights to help guide next steps.• Smart Wellness Suggestions (Non-Diagnostic)The app provides educational, non-diagnostic suggestions to help users better understand symptoms and general wellness considerations.• Find Local Doctors & Healthcare FacilitiesUsers can locate nearby clinics, doctors, and pharmacies, with the ability to save preferred locations for future use.• Integrated U.S. Prescription Savings CardAccess to XRP Healthcare’s Prescription Savings Card, accepted at more than 68,000 pharmacies across the United States.• Multi-Language SupportFull communication capability across major global languages and dialects, improving accessibility in multilingual and underserved regions.• Health Articles, Lifestyle Tips & EducationA growing collection of wellness information, nutrition guidance, and educational content.• HIPAA-Grade Security & Anonymized User ProtectionThe app incorporates a HIPAA-grade privacy framework featuring encryption and anonymization (acknowledging that the app is HIPAA-grade, not HIPAA-compliant).XRP Healthcare confirms that it has submitted all requested materials to the TSX-V as part of the active listing review process. While certain steps were initially anticipated earlier in the year, the Company emphasizes that the timeline for review is determined solely by the TSX-V. XRP Healthcare continues to cooperate fully with the Exchange and will provide factual updates as permitted under applicable regulations.The Company further notes that additional XRPH AI App features are currently being prepared and will be publicly announced after their release, in accordance with TSX-V disclosure requirements.“Even while we progress through the TSX-V review, our focus remains on strengthening the XRPH AI App and delivering meaningful value to users,” said Kain Roomes, CEO of XRP Healthcare. “The suite of features already available reflects the foundation of a global healthcare platform designed for accessibility and real-world impact.”“Our vision is to build an interconnected healthcare ecosystem that brings practical digital tools, savings, and improved access to regions that need it most,” added Whitney Lynn, Chairman. “The features already available in the XRPH AI App demonstrate the progress being made across our technological roadmap.”XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. is developing a multi-layered international healthcare strategy centered on AI-powered tools, U.S. savings benefits, and healthcare partnership and acquisition initiatives throughout East Africa. The XRPH AI App serves as the technological cornerstone of this expanding ecosystem.About XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc.XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. is an AI-driven healthcare company focused on modernizing and consolidating medical services across Africa and emerging markets. Through the XRPH AI App, its U.S. Prescription Savings Card, and strategic healthcare initiatives, the Company is building the world’s first interconnected AI-powered healthcare ecosystem. Visit www.xrphealthcare.ai for more information.Forward-Looking Information DisclaimerThis press release contains statements that may be considered “forward-looking information” under applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and actual results may differ materially. These statements are provided for informational purposes only and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future performance. XRP Healthcare does not undertake to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of XRP Healthcare.

