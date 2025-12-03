New Hope for Teens Across Malibu & Simi Valley as Alsana Expands Its Adolescent Eating Disorder Care in Westlake Village

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alsana has announced the expansion of its adolescent eating disorder care at its Westlake Village location. The program offers intensive outpatient treatment for teens of all genders and includes structured support from a full care team specializing in eating disorder recovery.The Westlake Village teen eating disorder program delivers medical, nutritional, and therapeutic support for adolescents struggling with anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, ARFID, OSFED, & related mental health conditions. Programming is grounded in clinical experience and designed with real-world application in mind. Individual therapy, group sessions, movement classes, and nutrition counseling make up the core of care.Adolescent clients typically spend four hours per day in programming. Services are individualized to support physical healing, emotional well-being, and relational development. Families are encouraged to stay involved throughout the process – the program framework was built with them in mind.Adolescent PHP services are on the horizon for Westlake Village. Until then, the IOP model serves clients from across the region, including families looking for Malibu adolescent eating disorder treatment , Simi Valley eating disorder recovery for teens, and Moorpark adolescent eating disorder care.Eating disorder symptoms during adolescence can interfere with growth, mood, and relationships. Treatment at Alsana addresses both disordered behaviors and the deeper concerns that often accompany them. Clients are met with accountability, warmth, and individualized care. Nobody is asked to walk in alone.Alsana accepts most major insurance plans. To speak with a team member or check program availability, call 855-915-0213 or visit alsana.com.

