Maven Collective Marketing Wins PR Daily’s 2025 Top Small Agency of the Year

Maven Collective Marketing Wins PR Daily's 2025 Top Agency of the Year (Small Agency) Award

B Corp - Certified Microsoft Partner Marketing Leader Recognized for Industry-First Research, AI-Driven Strategy, and Global Impact

This award confirms what we’ve always believed: Microsoft Partners need intelligence built for their world - not generic B2B playbooks.” — Erica Hakonson, Founder & CEO of Maven Collective Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vancouver-based Maven Collective® Marketing has been named PR Daily’s 2025 Top Agency of the Year (Small Agency), earning one of the communications industry’s most competitive honors from New York–based PR Daily.

The award recognizes Maven Collective’s rare position at the intersection of commercial performance and certified ethical practice. In 2025, Maven Collective not only delivered measurable growth for Microsoft Partners worldwide, it also achieved B Corp™ Certification, joining fewer than 10,000 companies globally that meet rigorous standards for governance, transparency, workforce practices, and environmental responsibility.

The PR Daily award cited Maven Collective’s launch of the first-ever Microsoft Partner Global Partnership Survey and publication of the resulting Global Microsoft Partner Benchmark & Strategic Insights Report - the industry’s first independent benchmark built exclusively for Microsoft Partners.

“This award confirms what we’ve always believed: Microsoft Partners need intelligence built for their world - not generic B2B playbooks,” said Erica Hakonson, Founder & CEO of Maven Collective Marketing. “Our benchmark delivers insight and our execution delivers impact - with B Corp accountability built in.”

A Defining Year for Microsoft Partner Marketing

The Top Agency of the Year award marks a milestone year for Maven Collective, driven by industry leadership, business impact, and purpose-led growth across the Microsoft ecosystem.

In 2025, Maven Collective advanced Partner success through:

- The Global Microsoft Partner Benchmark & Strategic Insights Report - now a definitive industry reference, providing Partners with independent performance benchmarks and strategic intelligence.

- AI-powered content and paid media frameworks - expanding visibility across search, Copilot, and emerging answer engines.

- Microsoft Marketplace and Co-Sell optimization - strengthening Partner–Microsoft relationships and accelerating cloud and Azure adoption.

These milestones position Maven Collective not just as an agency, but as a strategic growth partner for Microsoft Partners worldwide.

Shaping What’s Next: FY26 Global Partner Survey Now Open

Building on its industry-first benchmark, Maven Collective has now launched the FY26 Microsoft Partner Global Partnership Survey, inviting Partners worldwide to contribute insight on GTM priorities, Marketplace maturity, AI adoption, and Partner–Microsoft alignment.

Results will inform the next Global Microsoft Partner Benchmark & Strategic Insights Report, giving Partners a forward-looking view into FY26 strategy, performance trends, and competitive positioning.

“Our aim is to help Microsoft Partners replace speculation with strategy, and instinct with insight,” added Ms. Hakonson.

###

About Maven Collective Marketing

Founded in 2012, Maven Collective Marketing is an award-winning B2B digital marketing agency dedicated to Microsoft Partners and the Microsoft ecosystem. With expertise in strategy and planning, lead generation, go-to-market, and sales enablement, we’ve helped 500+ Microsoft Partners drive measurable results. Maven Collective’s work has earned 200+ global awards and recognitions, including the Microsoft Advertising Growth Partner Award, TITAN Gold Business Website Award, TechBehemoths, Best SEO & Digital Strategy Firm, and PR Daily’s B2B Agency of the Year. As the go-to Marketing Partner for Microsoft Partners, we deliver specialized Partner services, such as: GTM Microsoft Marketplace listing, Microsoft Marketplace Co-Sell Readiness Packages, ISV Partner Program Development, and proprietary Microsoft Partner Self-Audit products.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.