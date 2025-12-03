November 2025 Cruise Industry Price Index Report From All Aboard Deals

All Aboard Deals Releases November 2025 Cruise Price Index — Prices Rise Across Most Major Cruise Lines

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All Aboard Deals has released its November 2025 Cruise Price Index, a monthly report tracking real-time cruise prices across more than 75 of the most-sailed ships in North America. The latest data shows an upward shift in average cruise fares as holiday demand ramps up.

The report is based on 480,000+ price snapshots collected throughout the month.

Key Findings

● Average price per night: $197 (up +$16 vs last month)

● Premium deals (90+ scores): 57

● Biggest price drop recorded: –52% on Celebrity Summit

● Cabin types: Inside cabins delivered the best value; suites saw the largest increases

● Lines trending higher: Carnival, Princess, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean, Virgin Voyages

● Lines trending lower: Norwegian saw a slight decrease this month

What Moved the Market

November brought stronger holiday and winter-season demand, lifting the nightly averages across most lines. Balcony cabins saw notable price bumps, and Caribbean ports like Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and San Juan remained the most competitive for value sailings.

Cheapest Sailings Seen This Month

The lowest nightly fares came from Princess, Norwegian, MSC, and Carnival—with inside cabins dipping into the $38–$49/night range on select sailings.

Biggest Price Drops

The steepest single-month drops appeared on premium and older ships alike, including:

● Celebrity Summit (–52%)

● Virgin Scarlet Lady (–35%)

● Celebrity Eclipse (–44%)

● NCL Getaway (–35%)

Where to View the Full Report

The full November 2025 Cruise Price Index analysis is available here: https://allaboarddeals.com/blog/november-2025-cruise-price-index

For real-time pricing updates, users can view the Live Cruise Price Index (updated every few hours): https://allaboarddeals.com/tools/market-pulse

About All Aboard Deals

All Aboard Deals tracks thousands of sailings from major cruise lines and highlights the best-value prices in the market. The platform monitors price drops in real time and assigns deal scores to help travelers make smarter booking decisions.

Media Contact

Graham H.

Founder, All Aboard Deals

hello@allaboarddeals.com

https://allaboarddeals.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.