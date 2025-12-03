Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Rising Demand to Drive 9.2% CAGR, Reaching USD 6.7 Billion by 2032 | CMI

Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market

The Global Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2032.

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.6 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% from 2025 to 2032. Hyperphosphatemia drugs are therapeutic agents designed to lower elevated phosphate levels, particularly in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) who are undergoing dialysis. The market primarily includes phosphate binders, encompassing calcium-based options as well as non-calcium-based formulations such as sevelamer and lanthanum carbonate, along with newer iron-based variants. Global Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market Key TakeawaysCalcium-based phosphate binders remain the most sought-after drug type, accounting for 42% of the market revenue in 2025, owing to their cost-effectiveness and extensive clinical use in dialysis patients. On the other hand, iron-based phosphate binders segment is likely to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.Based on application, dialysis patients segment is slated to dominate the global hyperphosphatemia drugs industry.North America is projected to account for 38% of the global hyperphosphatemia drugs market share in 2025, owing to rising CKD burden and availability of various hyperphosphatemia drugs for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients,Asia Pacific hyperphosphatemia drugs market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period, fueled by improving healthcare expenditures and demographic trends such as rising CKD prevalence in India and China.Rising Prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease Spurring GrowthCoherent Market Insights’ latest hyperphosphatemia drugs market analysis outlines major factors driving industry growth. These include rising burden of chronic kidney disease (CKD), growth in dialysis population, surging popularity of phosphate lowering therapy in CKD, growing awareness about hyperphosphatemia, and advancements in drug formulations.There is a notable increase in the cases of chronic kidney disease (CKD) globally. For instance, chronic kidney disease affects 9.1% to 13.4% of the global population, according to The Lancet. This growing patient pool is expected to drive demand for hyperphosphatemia drugs during the forecast period.Hyperphosphatemia commonly develops in CKD patients because the kidneys lose the ability to effectively excrete phosphate. The global hyperphosphatemia drugs market outlook remains positive, owing to growing incidence of chronic kidney disease, availability of new phosphate binders for dialysis patients, and advancements in phosphate-binding therapies. However, high treatment costs and regulatory challenges might limit hyperphosphatemia treatment market growth to some extent during the forecast period.Many of the more effective or newer hyperphosphatemia drugs, especially non calcium binders or advanced formulations, are expensive. This restricts their affordability, especially in low- and middle-income regions, thereby reducing overall hyperphosphatemia drugs market demand.In addition, bringing newer, more innovative treatments like non-phosphate binders and absorption inhibitors to market involves meeting stringent regulatory requirements. This often leads to long, costly development and approval cycles, delaying availability and slowing down hyperphosphatemia drugs market expansion. This restricts their affordability, especially in low- and middle-income regions, thereby reducing overall hyperphosphatemia drugs market demand.In addition, bringing newer, more innovative treatments like non-phosphate binders and absorption inhibitors to market involves meeting stringent regulatory requirements. This often leads to long, costly development and approval cycles, delaying availability and slowing down hyperphosphatemia drugs market expansion.Early Detection and Awareness of Hyperphosphatemia Creating Growth ProspectsIncreasing awareness of hyperphosphatemia among clinicians and patients is driving more frequent screening for CKD and phosphate imbalances. This facilitates earlier diagnosis and expands the population that could benefit from treatment. Public health initiatives, improved healthcare infrastructure, and better chronic disease monitoring are further supporting timely intervention. Consequently, these trends are likely to create growth opportunities for manufacturers of hyperphosphatemia drugs.Emerging Hyperphosphatemia Drugs Market TrendsRising dialysis patient pool is boosting sales of hyperphosphatemia drugs. Hyperphosphatemia affects a large majority of dialysis patients. Thus, expansion of the global dialysis patient base is expected to create a strong need for hyperphosphatemia drugs in the coming years.There is a shift from traditional calcium-based phosphate binders toward newer, non-calcium phosphate binders and drugs with novel mechanisms of action. This improves safety, reduces risks like vascular calcification, and broadens treatment choices. For example, non-calcium binders such as Sevelamer phosphate binder and Lanthanum carbonate phosphate binders effectively lower serum phosphorus compared to calcium-based binders. Innovation in drug formulations is breathing new life into the hyperphosphatemia drugs industry. Companies are focusing on developing new phosphate binder formulations (tablets, chewable tablets, powders) and non-binder mechanism to reduce the high pill burden, a major cause of patient non-adherence. Companies investing in innovative, patient-centric phosphate-binding therapies and novel treatment modalities are well-positioned to capture market share and address the increasing demand for effective hyperphosphatemia management,” says a lead CMI analyst.Competitor InsightsKey companies in hyperphosphatemia drugs market report:Shire PharmaceuticalsAmgen Inc.Vifor PharmaKyowa Kirin Co. Ltd.Akebia TherapeuticsNipro CorporationTaiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.Baxter International Inc.Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.Takeda Pharmaceutical Company LimitedKey DevelopmentsIn February 2024, Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. launched PHOZEVELtablets in Japan. The therapy is indicated for improving hyperphosphatemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients undergoing dialysis.In October 2023, the U.S. FDA approved XPHOZAH (tenapanor), the first‑in‑class phosphate absorption inhibitor. It is used to lower serum phosphate in adults with chronic kidney disease on dialysis who cannot control phosphate levels with standard treatments.In September 2023, Kyowa Kirin received approval in Japan to manufacture and market PHOZEVEL. The drug is indicated for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.About Us:Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

