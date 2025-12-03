North America Construction Equipment Market to Reach $79.7 Billion by 2031 | Reports Leading Research Firm

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest publication by Allied Market Research titled “ North America Construction Equipment Market by Solution Type, Equipment Type, Type, Application, End-User, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031,” the North American construction equipment market was valued at $51.6 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $79.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2031.North America remains a prominent hub for construction equipment due to ongoing infrastructure upgrades and numerous development projects. Leading manufacturers in the region offer a broad range of equipment along with related services, resulting in the segmentation of the market based on products and services. Within equipment types, construction machinery is further classified based on size and operational capacity into heavy construction equipment and compact construction equipment. Heavy machinery dominated the market in 2021 owing to its widespread use in large-scale operations and higher purchase costs.However, compact construction equipment is forecasted to grow at a higher CAGR, as it is easier to handle, requires less specialized training, and offers a more cost-effective solution for various end users.Construction equipment also includes a variety of machines such as wheel bulldozers, front loaders, dump trucks, backhoe loaders, graders, crawler dozers, compactors, excavators, forklifts, concrete mixer trucks, and others.Among these categories, excavators held the highest market share due to their multi-functional capabilities. Additionally, the forklift segment is expected to witness notable growth.Market expansion is driven primarily by increasing residential and commercial construction activities, greater investments in infrastructure projects, and rising preference for durable and compact machinery. On the downside, stringent regulations aimed at reducing carbon emissions pose challenges for market growth. Shortages of labor and raw materials further disrupted manufacturing activities. Key Findings of the Study
The report highlights both current and emerging trends shaping the North America construction equipment market.By solution type, the product segment led the market in 2021.Based on equipment type, heavy construction equipment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021.The excavator segment was the dominant type in terms of revenue in 2021.Under application, the earthmoving segment captured the largest share of the market.For end-user industries, the construction and infrastructure segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The U.S. held the majority share in 2021, while Mexico is projected to see substantial growth through 2031.The report offers detailed profiles and competitive strategies of major market players.Extensive analysis of current market trends and emerging opportunities is included.The study provides thorough estimations and forecasts for the market's key segments for 2022–2031. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact us:United States1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int’l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

