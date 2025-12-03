Copper Sulfate Market Expansion and Key Industry Developments | 2025 To 2030 Statistics Report

Copper Sulfate Market By Region

Rising demand from electrical & electronics and textile industries is boosting copper sulfate consumption.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rise in investments toward infrastructure development, increasing use of copper sulfate as a feed additive, and the rapid expansion of the electronics sector are among the major factors driving the growth of the global copper sulfate market According to the report, the global copper sulfate market was valued at $0.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $1.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13134 Key Market Drivers:- Rising demand from electrical & electronics and textile industries is boosting copper sulfate consumption.- Growing global food demand is fueling agrochemical usage particularly products relying on copper sulfate.- However, health risks associated with copper sulfate intake and the shift toward eco-friendly agricultural products pose challenges to market growth.- Meanwhile, advancements in electrical infrastructure and construction technology are creating new growth opportunities.Segment Insights:-By Type:- Pentahydrate accounted for the largest share in 2020 over two-fifths of the global market and is expected to retain its dominance. Growth is driven by rising food demand, population expansion, and widespread agricultural use in insecticides, fungicides, and soil/crop nutrition.- Anhydrous copper sulfate is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.By Application:- The agriculture segment led the market in 2020, representing more than two-fifths of the total share. Increasing need for high-quality food and higher crop yields is pushing agrochemical manufacturers to expand copper sulfate-based solutions.- The chemicals segment is projected to grow the fastest, with a CAGR of 6.5%.Regional Analysis:- Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, dominated the global copper sulfate market in 2020, accounting for nearly one-third of total revenue.- Asia-Pacific is also expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.7% through 2030, driven by large agricultural economies, particularly China and India, where copper sulfate-based agrochemicals are widely used to boost crop yields.Key Market Players:- Blue Line Corp.- Beneut Enterprise Co. Ltd.- Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd.- Changsha Haolin Chemicals Co. Ltd.- Highnic Group- Noah Technologies Corp.- MEEK Industrial Group- Old Bridge Chemicals Inc.- Univertical LLC- JX Nippon Mining & Metals Corp.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/copper-sulfate-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.