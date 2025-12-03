Domains By Owner (domainsbyowner.com) - Best way to sell domains without marketplace fees

sell domains no fees no commissions domainsbyowner.com sell domains no fees no commissions-1-domainsbyowner.com sell domains no fees no commissions-2-domainsbyowner.com sell domains no fees no commissions-3-domiansbyowner.com sell domains no fees no commissions-4-domainsbyowner.com

DomainsByOwner.com introduces a subscription-based marketplace where domain owners and buyers conduct secure, direct transactions with no commissions.

A growing number of domain sellers want direct, commission-free transactions. This model reflects that shift by offering a structure focused on clarity and independence,” a representative noted.” — Domains By Owner

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DomainsByOwner.com has announced the introduction of a new online marketplace designed to support the direct sale of domain names without imposing commissions or transactional fees on completed sales. The platform provides a subscription-based model that enables domain owners to list digital assets, communicate with potential buyers, and negotiate terms independently, offering an alternative to conventional marketplace structures that rely on percentage-based fees.The domain name market remains a core element of digital branding and online identity. As businesses, creators, and investors seek distinctive, relevant domain names, demand for efficient, transparent platforms has increased. Traditional marketplaces in the domain industry commonly deduct commissions ranging from 10% to 25% of the final sale price. These deductions can affect seller profitability and influence list pricing, often resulting in higher costs for buyers. DomainsByOwner.com’s format eliminates commission fees, separating platform revenue from the outcome of a sale.Under the platform’s model, sellers subscribe to a listing plan and can publish listings on one or more domains. Once listed, domains become visible to a global audience, including entrepreneurs, investors, marketers, and organizations seeking web properties suited for brand development or digital expansion. Listing pages include essential details such as the domain name, asking price, seller communication method, and any additional information the seller chooses to provide.DomainsByOwner.com does not broker sales, mediate negotiations, or process payments. Instead, the platform emphasizes direct, peer-to-peer communication. Buyers and sellers interact directly to discuss pricing, terms, and transfer expectations. To complete financial transactions securely, users are encouraged to employ third-party escrow providers that specialize in handling domain ownership transfers. This approach allows both parties to select the escrow service that best aligns with their jurisdictional requirements, security preferences, and transaction scale.The platform's design eliminates ranking systems based on ads or promotional placement. Listings are displayed via category filters, keyword searches, and standard browsing. Sellers don't pay for placement priority, so all listing tiers are equally visible. The marketplace also places no limit on the number of domains a user may publish, accommodating both individuals with a single domain and investors with extensive portfolios.According to the company, introducing a commission-free model addresses longstanding challenges faced by domain owners in the secondary market. Many sellers experience reduced margins due to commissions, delayed payouts tied to platform processing timelines, or the need to work through intermediary brokers who manage negotiations on their behalf. DomainsByOwner.com establishes a structure that eliminates these constraints, giving participants complete control over sales timelines, pricing decisions, and communication.A company spokesperson commented that the marketplace reflects a shift toward user-driven digital asset trading models: “By decoupling platform revenue from sales outcomes, the structure promotes transparency and allows sellers to keep their full proceeds. Buyers also benefit from direct contact with domain owners, often resulting in smoother negotiation processes.”The marketplace launch aligns with broader trends in digital asset trading, where decentralized and direct-exchange models are gaining traction. Similar to peer-to-peer models used in other sectors, the domain name industry is gradually adopting structures that reduce intermediary involvement and increase accessibility. DomainsByOwner.com positions itself within this environment as a neutral listing platform focused on creating transparent conditions rather than shaping transaction economics.The company highlights that domain names remain essential digital assets for organizations seeking to enhance search visibility, establish brand identity, and strengthen online presence. As more businesses move into competitive digital markets, premium domain names—particularly those that are concise, memorable, or keyword-rich—hold long-term strategic value. Transparent sales environments are therefore increasingly important for both buyers assessing market pricing and sellers managing asset portfolios.To support ongoing use, the platform includes tools for portfolio consolidation, multi-domain management, and unified listing administration. Additional features currently in development may consist of analytics dashboards, visibility reporting, and advanced filtering capabilities to help buyers find domain names that meet industry or branding criteria.Security remains a primary concern in domain transactions, and DomainsByOwner.com’s policy of encouraging external escrow providers helps ensure compliance with industry-standard protection measures. By leaving escrow selection to the participants, the platform allows flexibility in transaction cost structures, payment verification procedures, and transfer timelines. This autonomy contributes to transaction integrity while maintaining a clear separation between marketplace visibility and financial processing.The company notes that commission-free environments may contribute to more accurate market pricing. Without the need to compensate for commission deductions, asking prices are more likely to reflect the precise valuation determined between the buyer and seller. This structure may appeal particularly to individual owners who hold valuable single domains, as well as to portfolio managers who frequently handle high-volume domain transactions.DomainsByOwner.com expects to continue expanding its platform based on user behavior and market needs. Future enhancements may include expanded categorization, improved user dashboards, domain-specific resource libraries, and industry data insights to help participants navigate domain valuation trends.With its commission-free structure, direct-negotiation model, and neutral visibility framework, DomainsByOwner.com introduces an alternative pathway for domain owners seeking to manage sales without marketplace-imposed deductions. The platform’s approach aligns with emerging expectations for transparent, decentralized digital asset exchanges and contributes to broader evolution in how domain names are evaluated and traded.About DomainsByOwner.comDomainsByOwner.com is an independent online marketplace dedicated to the buying and selling of domain names through a commission-free, subscription-based model. The platform allows sellers to publish domain listings, negotiate directly with interested buyers, and complete transactions using third-party escrow services. Headquartered in Weston, Florida, DomainsByOwner.com focuses on providing a transparent and neutral environment for domain trading across global markets.Media Contact:Public Relations DepartmentDomainsByOwner.comEmail: contactus@domainsbyowner.comWebsite: https://www.DomainsByOwner.com

