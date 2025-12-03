RAJ SHAH TO MODERATE “STATE OF THE ART: CREATOR ECONOMY IN EUROPE” ROUNDTABLE AT PARIS CREATOR WEEK 2025

PARIS CREATOR WEEK 2025

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris / Global (December 9, 2025) Coherent Market Insights (CMI) announced today that Mr. Raj Shah, CEO & Founder, will moderate a high-profile roundtable discussion titled “State of the Art: Creator Economy in Europe” at Paris Creator Week 2025 on December 9, 2025. The session will be conducted in English and brings together leading voices from across Europe’s creator ecosystem.Confirmed speakers include:Thomas Angerer (BeInfluence)Camille Grandguillotte (Kolsquare)Saruul Krause-Jentsch (Spotify)Jessica Williams (Shopify)Why This Roundtable MattersEurope’s creator economy is undergoing rapid transformation, driven by digital monetization, e-commerce enablement, and brand–creator collaboration. According to CMI’s “Europe Creator Economy Market” report, the market is estimated to be worth US$ 32.84 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach US$ 157.27 billion by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 25.1%.National market indicators reinforce this momentum: the France Creator Economy Market is valued at US$ 8,042.06 million in 2025, with projected growth to US$ 36,662.45 million by 2032.This roundtable will explore the rapid evolution of the creator economy from monetization models and brand-creator partnerships to compliance, platform dynamics, and future growth opportunities in a changing digital and regulatory environment.What to ExpectDuring the session moderated by Raj Shah, attendees will get an opportunity to:Explore how creators, brands, and platforms are adapting to ongoing shifts in digital content creation and monetization.Understand emerging revenue models from advertising and sponsorships to subscriptions, merchandise, and direct-to-consumer offerings.Analyze regulatory, compliance, and platform governance trends — key factors shaping the long-term sustainability and growth of the creator economy.Examine regional and cross-border opportunities for creators, brands, and agencies as the European ecosystem evolves.About Paris Creator Week 2025Paris Creator Week brings together thousands of creators, agencies, brands, platforms, and investors across Europe. The 2025 edition is expected to feature 4,000+ professionals, 200+ speakers, and 100+ partners, serving as a pivotal forum for shaping the future of the creator economy. pariscreatorweekEvent Link: https://www.pariscreatorweek.com/en To learn more about CMI's role and insights at Paris Creator Week 2025, visit: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com

