Core Project Advisory & InEight Announce Expanded Partnership Driving Excellence in Document Controls

Core PA will integrate InEight software with its proven delivery model, delivering greater certainty on clients’ complex infrastructure programmes.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Project Advisory and InEight are pleased to announce that Core PA has expanded its partnership with InEight. Under the new agreement, specialist consultancy Core PA will provide implementation and support services to select customers of InEight, a global leader in construction project management software.

Under this expanded partnership, Core PA will act as a regional delivery partner, to provide clients with product implementation and support services for InEight Document. This collaboration stems from both organisations’ shared commitment to improving project delivery outcomes.

Integrating InEight Document’s implementation and support services with Core PA's already established industry leading document control services team, the partnership enables clients to access a fully integrated document control offering: from set-up and governance, through to implementation and ongoing management and support.

Key features of InEight Document include:

• Full lifecycle management of project documents: upload, register, version control, archive.

• Automated workflows for review and approval processes, enhancing traceability and accountability.

• A single source of truth for project documentation, reducing delays, rework and the risk of missing or outdated documents.

• Enhanced compliance and audit readiness, supporting complex infrastructure projects where document governance is critical.

“Our clients demand rigorous management of documentation, especially in complex, high-value infrastructure programmes. With InEight Document integrated into our delivery model, we can offer greater certainty, transparency and speed in document control than ever before.” Grant Axman-Friend, Managing Director of Core Project Advisory.

“We’ve long valued our partnership with Core PA, and we’re glad to see the relationship expand to incorporate Core PA’s implementation and support services,” said Andrew Harris, InEight’s SVP for Sales & Operations Asia Pacific and Japan. “We know our joint customers will benefit from the combination of InEight Document’s powerful functionality and Core PA’s expertise.”

Interested organisations and project managers can contact Core PA or InEight today to schedule a demonstration of the combined service.

