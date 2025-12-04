PhotoPharmics Announces Board Expansion to Support Growth: Clinical, Commercialization and Strategic Partnerships

These board additions give the company precisely the guidance it needs as we prepare for the results of our FDA pivotal study of our breakthrough device and the next phase of PhotoPharmics’ growth.” — Kent Savage, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PhotoPharmics, a clinical-stage medical device company developing photo-neuromodulation therapies for neurodegenerative diseases today announced the addition of two widely respected industry leaders to its Board of Directors: W. James W. Tozer, Jr. and Albert Agro, PhD. These appointments strengthen the company’s governance as it prepares for the data readout of its FDA pivotal study, regulatory clearances, global commercialization and industry partnerships.

New Board Members

-----------

- W. James W. Tozer, Jr., Series B Director, is a seasoned investor, banker, real estate developer, and corporate advisor with more than 30 years of operational and board experience. He is Managing Director and co-owner of Vectra Management Group, which he co-founded in 1993. Mr. Tozer is PhotoPharmics’ largest Series B investor and its second-largest investor overall, and brings extensive leadership across capital markets, governance, and organizational growth.

- Albert Agro, PhD, Independent Director, is the CEO of Jocasta Neuroscience Inc., advancing Klotho-based therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. He previously led clinical development at Cynapsus, co-running the M&A auction that resulted in Sunovion’s $850 million acquisition of sublingual apomorphine. His executive roles—including Sublimity Therapeutics, GRI Bio, Ironshore Pharma, Trillium Therapeutics, and others—span clinical development, regulatory leadership, fundraising, and strategic transactions.

Recognizing Prior Board Leadership

-----------

The company also acknowledges and thanks three continuing board members—Gavin Christensen, Kent Savage, and Dan Adams—for their foundational contributions during PhotoPharmics’ formative stages and vision for the future.

- Gavin Christensen — Kickstart Ventures, is Founder of Kickstart Ventures, a leading early-stage investor in the Mountain West with deep expertise in company formation, financing strategy, and operational scaling. Gavin is the Chair-elect of the National Venture Capital Association. His early guidance and governance has supported PhotoPharmics successful capital formation and execution across all areas of the business.

- Kent Savage — CEO and Co-Founder, is an inventor and successful serial entrepreneur who has led the company through early research, device development, regulatory strategy, and its transition towards commercialization. His vision has been instrumental shaping the Celeste® platform and organizing the world class teams to execute the company’s successes.

- Dan Adams — CSO and Co-Founder, is an experienced scientist and entrepreneur who guides the company’s scientific and clinical research strategy and execution. His decades of experience in field of specialized light and its effects on the human neuroendocrine system is the underpinning of the company’s successful IP and clinical programs and provides the vision for continued innovation.

“These board additions align perfectly with our upcoming milestones,” said Kent Savage, PhotoPharmics CEO. “Jim and Albert bring decades of experience in clinical development, corporate strategy, operational execution and international partnering —giving the company precisely the guidance it needs as we prepare for the results of our FDA pivotal study of our breakthrough device and the next phase of PhotoPharmics’ growth. We are equally grateful for our existing board members for building the foundation we stand on today and lighting our way to the future.”

Positioned for a Landmark Year

-----------

PhotoPharmics recently reported major milestones in its update to investors, including:

- 350 participants enrolled in the FDA pivotal, Light for PD trial

- Top-line results expected May 2026; FDA submission July 2026

- Engagement of top investment banks ahead of strategic partnering discussions

- A growing IP portfolio including 67 issued patents in 29 territories

About PhotoPharmics

-----------

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation treatments for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patient’s lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at www.photopharmics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

-----------

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the design, conduct, timing, and expected results of the Light for PD clinical trial; the potential safety, efficacy, and benefits of the Celeste® device; and future regulatory submissions or approvals. These statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described. Such risks include, among others, the inherent uncertainties of clinical development, trial outcomes, regulatory review, and commercialization efforts. PhotoPharmics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

###

PR20251204

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.