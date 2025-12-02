Attorney General Ford Secures Conviction in Fatal Prison Stabbing Case

CARSON CITY, NV – Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that a jury in White Pine County has convicted Anthony Ribera, 34, of three counts of First-Degree Murder with Use of a Deadly Weapon, five counts of Attempted Murder With use of a Deadly Weapon, five counts of Battery by Prisoner With use of a Deadly Weapon Resulting in Substantial Bodily Harm and one count of Possess Dangerous Weapon or Facsimile by Incarcerated Person. Ribera’s conviction is tied to a July 30, 2024 incident at Ely State Prison that left three inmates dead and five injured.

“The rule of law applies everywhere, including behind prison walls,” said Attorney General Ford. “This jury’s verdict is an important step in ensuring accountability for a calculated and deadly assault that cost three individuals their lives.”

According to the evidence presented at trial, Ribera and 19 other inmates coordinated an attack against a rival group of inmates using manufactured prison made weapons to stab their victims. The jury found the defendant guilty of the above charges after a 7-day trial before the Seventh Judicial District Court, Department 2.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 9, 2026, before the Honorable Dylan V. Frehner. The defendant could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The case was investigated by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Criminal Prosecution Division.

