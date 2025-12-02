Todd J. Stein’s THE FINAL FIGHT Advances to Semifinals in the StoryPros International Screenplay Contest

The Final Fight Investor Image Comp Films for The Final Fight Sara O'Reilly, filmaker Seed&Spark Rental Space Wish List New York Times Cover

With acclaim building, the project takes another significant leap as it continues gaining traction across the industry.

Reaching the semifinals with StoryPros is an incredible honor.” — Todd J. Stein, writer-producer

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Final Fight , written by Todd J. Stein, has officially advanced to the Semifinal round of the 19th Annual StoryPros International Screenplay Contest, a long-standing competition recognized for championing emerging and established screenwriters for nearly two decades. Making the semifinals places The Final Fight among the top tier of submissions: only about 13% of entries advance to this round. In recent years, StoryPros has seen roughly 20% of scripts reach the Quarterfinals, with only a small fraction progressing further, underscoring the screenplay’s strong performance in a highly competitive field.“Reaching the semifinals with StoryPros is an incredible honor,” said writer-producer Todd J. Stein. “We’ve worked tirelessly to build momentum, and it’s thrilling to feel the next steps coming to life. Early in the New Year, we’ll be presenting our first actor read-through for investors, and I can’t wait to share this story in a room full of people ready to help bring it to the screen.”The Final Fight has also recently been submitted to several upcoming respected competitions, including the Wiki Screenplay Contest, a global competition known for giving finalists and semifinalists meaningful exposure; Stage 32’s screenwriting competitions, part of one of the world’s largest film communities and recognized for providing industry access and career-development opportunities; and the Big Apple Film Festival & Screenplay Competition, held annually in New York City and renowned for highlighting bold, character-driven stories through high-visibility awards events, networking panels, and distribution-focused programming.Finalists for StoryPros will be announced December 8th. Stein is also looking ahead to the New York Screenplay Competition on January 4, 2026, a festival that brings together filmmakers, writers, and industry leaders across the NYC indie film landscape. Recognition in this competition continues to elevate New York–based stories and storytellers. “With this story, everything comes down to truth,” said Barbie Block, CSA, whose credits include past Netflix collaborations with Adam Sandler, and the indie feature Giant Void. “I knew Marvin Stein personally, and I am deeply committed to honoring his experience with honesty, humanity, and dignity and getting involved in any aspect. The Final Fight resonates because it’s real, and audiences feel that.” Casting veteran Robin Lippin, CSA, added, “Independent filmmaking requires heart, grit, and authenticity. This project has all three. The emotional backbone between father and son is powerful.”“Working on The Final Fight has been a natural extension of a twenty-year friendship with Todd,” said filmmaker Jeremy Foley, founder of Adjective Pictures and director of acclaimed shorts FATED and The Faceless Man. “This story demands emotional clarity and cinematic tension. Helping shape its visual tone, has been an exciting challenge and a privilege.”Producer Sara O’Reilly (Omnivore, AppleTV+; Working: What We Do All Day, Netflix; Victoria’s Secret: Angels & Demons, Hulu) said, “Documentary has taught me that true stories carry a unique weight. The Final Fight balances grit, heart, and real-world stakes. It’s the kind of story audiences lean into because they feel its authenticity.”“This film speaks to justice, dignity, and the power of telling the truth,” noted producer and strategist Marlene Schneider, former Vice President at the National Council on Aging. “My career has centered on lifting unheard voices, and The Final Fight aligns perfectly with that mission. We’re building meaningful partnerships with organizations who advocate for the vulnerable.”Emerging filmmakers Will Lanoha (NYU Tisch) and Abby Melbye (Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema; 2025 Austin Film Festival Semifinalist) are supporting script development, sizzle creation, and production logistics. “Working on this project has been inspiring,” said Melbye. “There’s a relentless truth at the center of this story, and we feel that every day we work on it.” Lanoha added, “Being part of the early development has been an invaluable experience. This is the kind of story that reminds you why you get into filmmaking.”Stein is preparing the film’s first investor script reading for early 2026. The tentative venue is Rodney’s Comedy Club on the Upper East Side, a neighborhood that appears prominently in the film and reflects the story’s roots. Stein first connected with club owner Mark Yosef when he reopened the iconic venue. Hosting the reading there underscores the production’s commitment to authenticity and community. “I want this first reading to feel grounded in the world of the story,” said Stein. “The Upper East Side is part of the film’s DNA. I look forward to hearing actors bring the script to life, and to sharing that moment with investors and supporters.” Those interested in attending the reading are encouraged to reach out early, as a large turnout is expected for this first public investor presentation.Stein is proud of this accomplishment as the team began a phase of raising money by preparing to launch a Seed and Spark Campaign, a crowdfunding campaign to help with expenses related to script reading and presentation set up. Stein recently launched Stein Legacy Productions, LLC, with this project designated as the company’s primary focus.In support of this push, we have also created a new pitch deck and a sizzle reel, both of which will be used in our upcoming fundraising campaign. This campaign will help to bring THE FINAL FIGHT from script to screen, offering supporters the chance to be part of bringing this story to life. We’re incredibly proud of the progress so far, and look forward to sharing more news.The Final Fight follows Hollywood producer Scott Cohen, who returns to Brooklyn only to discover his father, former Golden Gloves champion Martin Cohen, living in squalor and controlled by his manipulative second wife and her mob-connected relatives. When Scott uncovers a secretly recorded video of Martin being ambushed by an enforcer, he teams up with a detective, a lawyer, and the neighbor who filmed the attack. Together, they confront a corrupt guardianship and the system protecting it. It is a true story of a son fighting to restore his father’s dignity, and their bond, against impossible odds.For Investor packages please reach out and check out thefinalfightfilm.com

