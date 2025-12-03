Queen St. Bakery's Commitment to Clean Ingredients Continues in New Sourdough Bread

Now at Sprouts grocery stores, Queen St. Bakery’s Supergrain Sourdough Bread is the gluten-free, plant-based bread that’s good for the gut

TORONTO, NY, CANADA, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North America’s best better-for-you bread company, Queen St. Bakery, has announced the launch of their latest bread: Supergrain Sourdough . Launching exclusively at Sprouts grocery stores today, with a nationwide rollout in January 2026, this dense, delicious sourdough bread is restoring bread to its rightful recipe. Crafted from a pre- and probiotic packed blend of wholesome ingredients, Queen St. Bakery’s Supergrain Sourdough focuses on beneficial gut health – reclaiming the power of bread once and flour all.“Who doesn’t love a fresh, lovingly baked loaf of sourdough. I know first-hand from my wife and mother, both of whom experience gluten intolerance, that they missed sourdough the most. It was only natural that our bread company have a hero product that not only makes a great gluten-free sourdough possible, but uses ingredients that actually improve gut health,” said Queen St. Bakery founder Giovanni Angelucci.Bread with benefits – what’s inside every loafEach Supergrain Sourdough loaf undergoes a through a slow, natural fermentation process that enhances flavor and digestibility. The bread uses sorghum flour instead of other types of overprocessed flours that can damage the gut and contribute to inflammation. This is part of what makes it a true sourdough, while many other gluten-free breads can only assume a sourdough-style loaf. The taste has that irresistible tang and texture of a classic sourdough with the nutritional profile Queen St. Bakery is all about.Because Supergrain Sourdough is full of gut-loving ingredients, it also helps the body function in positive ways, some of which include:• Supports a happy gut: Sourdough's natural fermentation breaks down carbs and fibers in a way that makes them easier for the gut to use. This process creates beneficial postbiotics and short-chain fatty acids that help keep the digestive system running smoothly.• Unlocks more nutrients: During fermentation, sourdough's good bacteria reduces phytates - compounds that block mineral absorption. This means nutrients like iron, zinc, and magnesium become easier for the body to absorb.• Gentle on digestion: The long fermentation helps break down complex carbs, making sourdough easier on the stomach compared to a standard loaf.Love every loaf longerAnother amazing characteristic of Queen St. Bakery’s Supergrain Sourdough Bread is that it is good on the shelf for longer than most any real bread out there. This is due to the addition of a little apple cider vinegar (an all-natural preservative), which, coupled with a hefty amount of sourdough starter, makes this good thing last – if anyone can go more than a week without gobbling it up first.Queen St. Bakery’s Supergrain Sourdough is exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market in the refrigerated bread section and will rollout out to Queen St. Bakery’s online shop as well as other retailers nationwide in January 2026.To learn more, visit Queen St. Bakery online and follow @queenstbakery on social media.# # #EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Queen St. Bakery and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.

