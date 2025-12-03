Veteran Investment Banker Eric D. Coonrod Releases New Business Book, The Preparation Principle

A practical and comprehensive guide for founders, CEOs, and business owners looking to successfully navigate the complex journey of preparing a business for sale.

Available now on Amazon, the book is a must-read guide for every business owner thinking about selling.

By preparing thoughtfully and strategically, owners can protect their legacy, maximize value, and make one of the most important decisions of their lives with confidence.” — Eric D. Coonrod

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran investment banker Eric D. Coonrod knows how to sell a business. After all, he’s been a part of over a hundred transactions throughout his career. Now, he is sharing his experience and advice in the new book, The Preparation Principle : How to Prepare Your Business, Your Team, and Your Finances for the Perfect Exit. A practical and comprehensive guide for founders, CEOs, and business owners looking to successfully navigate the complex journey of preparing a business for sale, the book is now available for purchase on Amazon Throughout the book, Coonrod draws on his extensive two decades of experience in guiding clients through mergers, acquisitions, and capital transactions. In his direct, yet suggestive tone, Coonrod shares the step-by-step strategies that consistently lead to strong, transformative outcomes offering specific examples that have helped shape his portfolio over the years.“Every founder pours their heart into building a business. The Preparation Principle is about giving that effort the best possible outcome and demystifying the process with hopefully offering some actionable guidance on both the business operations and the psychological readiness,” said Coonrod. “By preparing thoughtfully and strategically, owners can protect their legacy, maximize value, and make one of the most important decisions of their lives with confidence.”In The Preparation Principle, Coonrod sets up a framework designed to help business owners think strategically about their company’s long-term value. Coonrod uses his strong but empathetic voice to cover critical topics such as assessing and strengthening operational infrastructure to maximize company value, preparing financials, systems, and teams for scrutiny during due diligence, aligning stakeholders and employees for a smooth transition, crafting a clear narrative that positions the business for optimal acquisition outcomes and avoiding common pitfalls that can erode value or derail a transaction.Though Coonrod didn’t set out to be an author, he hopes that the information he shares with business owners can provide missing elements that he had to learn first-hand.“This book fills a critical gap in the market,” said Coonrod. “Founders often focus on day-to-day operations and growth, but when it comes time to exit, preparation determines success. By giving business owners a practical roadmap, we can help them preserve—and even amplify—the value they’ve created over years of hard work.”Coonrod also lent his voice as the opening forward to Ted Schlueter’s top-selling business book Branding for Buyout, further highlighting the importance of strategic marketing and storytelling in maximizing pre-exit value.In November of 2025, Eric launched E. Coonrod & Co., LLC, a unique boutique investment bank, rooted in providing clients with honest, experienced, and innovative approaches to executing transactions, debt deals and capital raises. With a strong partner network, the bank also features advisory services across accounting/tax, corporate communications and private wealth management to support clients through every stage of the sale process.Previously, Eric sold his investment bank, Integral Capital Advisors, LLC, to Iconic Business Technologies, Inc., where he served as Managing Partner and Head of Sales and still advises today. Before that, Eric held positions at Cascadia Capital where he founded the firm’s Health & Wellness practice, and at Focal Point where he was a director, originating and executing transactions in the Food & Beverage and Consumer sectors, as well as founding and spearheading the firm’s Sponsor Coverage practice.Eric began his career at Deutsche Bank Securities in NYC. He is a graduate of Washington University in St. Louis and most recently, completed the Global C-Suite Program at Wharton. Eric is registered with FINRA and holds the Series 79 and 63 licenses.For more information on The Preparation Principle: How to Prepare Your Business, Your Team, and Your Finances for the Perfect Exit, visit: https://www.ecoonrodco.com/business-services

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.