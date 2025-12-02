Upper Larimer Event Space Prepares for Major Crypto Convention

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upper Larimer is proud to announce its readiness to support attendees of the upcoming cryptocurrency convention scheduled for February 17 – 21, 2026 in Denver. Having successfully hosted off-site events during previous editions of ETH Denver, the venue brings proven experience, state-of-the-art infrastructure and a prime location less than a mile from the main convention venue.Proven Experience & Tailored CapabilitiesUpper Larimer’s asset list for event organizers includes:• A full AV setup featuring a 14′ LED diagonal wall, side and vertical monitors, confidence monitors, full video/audio capture.• Facilities restored to historic standards with modern functionality: large, flexible floor-plan space, high-capacity ventilation/air, upgraded restrooms, client suite, and space customizations for breakout sessions, networking and large-scale presentations.• A track record of hosting major ETH off-site events, including one that drew ~1,800 attendees last year.Why Upper Larimer for the February 2026 Convention?With the crypto convention returning to Denver, event planners and sponsors need off-site venues that can accommodate keynotes, panel discussions, product launches, networking mixers and VIP receptions. Located a short distance from the core convention hall, Upper Larimer offers:• Convenient access for attendees and sponsors seeking an adjacent, high-visibility venue• A creative, industrial-chic environment that resonates with Web3/blockchain culture• Reliable technical infrastructure ready for livestreaming, demos and hybrid programmingCommitment to Attendees & OrganizersUpper Larimer is fully committed to partnering with convention organizers, sponsors and exhibitors to ensure the event experience is seamless and memorable. Whether it’s hosting a launch event, providing coworking/networking space, or staging an evening VIP reception, the venue is equipped and experienced.“We’re ready to elevate the activity around the February 17-21 convention,” said Chadd Fox, Operations Director at Upper Larimer. “From tech-driven presentations to creative networking mixers — we’ve done this before, and we’re excited to support the next wave of blockchain innovation in Denver.”About Upper LarimerLocated at 3034 Larimer St., Denver, CO 80205, Upper Larimer is an event venue designed for corporate, nonprofit and special-purpose events. With a focus on modern technology and historic architectural character, the venue is optimized for high-impact gatherings in Denver’s dynamic event market.

