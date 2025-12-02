YBL Sinatra and LBE SCAR Prioritize Professionalism and Safety, Opt Out of Cleveland Performance Amid Venue Disorder

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising hip-hop artists YBL Sinatra and LBE SCAR have announced their executive decision to withdraw from their scheduled performances at the Agora Theater on November 29, 2025, following significant on-site disorder that compromised event safety and organization. Both artists had been preparing for the show for months, but chose to prioritize professionalism, safety, and their upcoming commitments after conditions at the venue deteriorated.According to multiple accounts provided by artists and attendees, a false promoter had allegedly told various performers they were booked as opening acts, creating confusion that escalated into several altercations. Reports also indicate overcrowding attempts, unauthorized entry, security coordination issues, and a prolonged halt in the event lineup. Despite the artists’ arrival and readiness to perform, the escalating tension made it clear that proceeding would not serve their teams, their fans, or their long-term goals.YBL Sinatra shared his perspective on the decision, emphasizing the importance of staying focused amid chaos. “There was too much tension in the room and a lot of nonsense going on,” he said. “Security at the venue wasn’t cooperating with our team, people were trying to rush in for free, and performers were arguing about opening slots before the show even began. I kept my composure because we’ve got so many good things happening. It’s always hectic when all five are in the city, but this show was different — nothing felt organized. We even had to pay to get into the show. Where do they do that?”LBE SCAR echoed the sentiment, noting that the bigger picture outweighed any single appearance. “Good things come to those who are patient and humble. We aren’t here to fight fire with fire — we’re here to make the fire,” he said. “We’ve got interviews, visuals, new music, and big moves coming. Just stay tuned in and watch what we do next.”Despite the setback, both artists remain fully focused on their upcoming projects. LBE SCAR released his new single “ Final Snippet ” on all platforms on November 27, 2025, continuing momentum ahead of a busy winter schedule that includes interviews, vlogs, and additional performances. Meanwhile, YBL Sinatra and LBE SCAR will follow with their highly anticipated collaborative single “LEGEND,” set for release on December 25, 2025. The track explores themes of resilience, ambition, and rising above obstacles — a fitting message following the events in Cleveland.“Legend is a song about overcoming all obstacles to find a way on top,” SCAR added. “To me, there’s never an ‘if’ — only ‘when.’”With a tour already booked and multiple releases on the horizon, both artists reaffirm that the decision to step back from the Cleveland show was strategic, not reactionary. Their teams continue to work behind the scenes to ensure that upcoming performances reflect the professionalism and creative impact their audiences expect.Fans can follow YBL Sinatra at https://www.instagram.com/ybl_sinatra and follow LBE SCAR atAbout LBE SCARLBE SCAR is an emerging music artist from Ohio, USA, known for his authentic storytelling and emotionally charged sound. Drawing from real-life experiences, his music combines melodic flow with raw lyricism, reflecting themes of loyalty, perseverance, and redemption. With a growing presence on streaming platforms and social media, LBE SCAR continues to connect with audiences through projects that inspire personal growth and self-awareness. His latest EPs, The Chronicles of Scar Vol. 1 and Vol. 2, are available now on all major music platforms.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.