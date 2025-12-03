Hangar A Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business List in the Best in Innovation Category

Hangar A Named to Inc.'s Best in Business List for Logistics Innovation

Hybrid express delivery leader honored for breakthrough logistics technology and nationwide market impact

Shippers today need alternatives — real alternatives — and this award is a testament to the impact Hangar A is making across the logistics landscape.” — Kevin Kerns, CEO of Hangar A

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hangar A today announced that it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best in Business list in the Best in Innovation category, recognizing the company’s transformative impact on national express logistics and modern supply chain performance.Inc.’s Best in Business Awards highlight organizations that are driving meaningful change across their industries. This year’s honorees span sectors such as technology, health care, finance, and retail — and Hangar A stands out among them for leveraging commercial “middle-mile” air carriers to disrupt an express shipping market long dominated by legacy ground transportation networks.The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Hangar A earned its place on the list for its hybrid Express Delivery Network (eDN) and its next-generation Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a fully integrated platform that unifies first-, middle-, and last-mile shipping, provides real-time visibility and exception management, and leverages underutilized cargo space on more than 20,000 daily commercial flights. The model gives brands a fast, affordable alternative to established express carriers, enabling true next-day and 2-day national delivery without building or maintaining their own logistics infrastructure.The full Best in Business list can be found on Inc.com and in the upcoming winter print edition of Inc. magazine.“Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies,” said Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor.”In 2025, Hangar A helped several major brands expand from regional shipping footprints into nationwide service. One retailer advanced from a five-market pilot to 20,000 pounds shipped weekly across 40 national markets, demonstrating how Hangar A’s express model unlocks new geographic reach, improves fulfillment responsiveness, and drives measurable top-line growth.With its eCMS 2.0 release, Hangar A also introduced capabilities such as dynamic pricing, advanced visibility, and automated exception management — enabling shippers to manage the complete express journey within a single platform. These innovations help companies reduce operating costs, enhance customer experience, and avoid the heavy infrastructure investments traditionally required for faster delivery.“Being recognized by Inc. for innovation is an incredible honor,” said Kevin Kerns, CEO of Hangar A. “Our team is focused on helping brands deliver faster, expand smarter, and operate more profitably. Shippers today need alternatives — real alternatives — and this award is a testament to the impact Hangar A is making across the logistics landscape.”Inc.’s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.For more information or to see the complete list, please visit inc.com/best-in-business About Hangar AHangar A is a leading e-logistics automation and services provider, revolutionizing the industry by combining leading-edge technology with a comprehensive network of commercial airlines and ground transportation partners. Our tech-forward Express Delivery Network (eDN) enables Hangar A to offer best-in-class first, middle, and last-mile services, ensuring fast, efficient, and secure transport of goods throughout North America. This network is powered by Hangar A's proprietary Express Cargo Management System (eCMS) — a world-class operating platform that utilizes “middle-mile” commercial air zone skipping to offer reliable next-day and two-day delivery services. For more information, visit www.hangara.com About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.