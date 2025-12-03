THE FUTURE PRODUCTS BRINGS NEXT-GEN HOME INNOVATION TO COSTCO

The Fritaire Air Fryer and Fizze Soda Maker, and the UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box Now Available Online and Will Launch in Stores in early 2026

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Future Products, the visionary home-tech brand redefining modern living, is proud to announce its debut at Costco, available online and soon in-store. The launch marks a major milestone for the company’s growing portfolio of lifestyle innovations: the Fritaire Air Fryer , the Fritaire Fizze Soda Maker , and the UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box Known for fusing design, safety, and everyday practicality, The Future Products continues its mission to make home life smarter, cleaner, and more enjoyable.“Each of our products solves a simple, universal problem: how to live better every day,” said Andreas Hansen, Founder & CEO of The Future Products. “Joining Costco allows us to share that vision with even more families who value quality, function, and style in everything they use. This is a major milestone for us.”FRITAIRE AIR FRYER: The Original Self-Cleaning, Non-Toxic Air FryerThe Fritaire Air Fryer has earned its reputation as the go-to kitchen essential for health-minded home cooks. Featuring a fully transparent glass bowl, self-cleaning system, and non-toxic materials free from Teflon, PFAS, and BPA, Fritaire delivers golden, crispy results without compromise. With 9-in-1 functionality and stunning colorways, it’s where performance meets personality.Key Features:● Fully Transparent Glass Bowl: Watch your food cook to golden perfection.● Self-Cleaning System: Cleans itself with water and soap. Rinse and repeat.● Totally Non-Toxic: Free from Teflon, BPA, and PFAS for complete peace of mind.● 9-in-1 Cooking Functions: Air fry, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, and more.● Sleek Color Options: Available in 7 vibrant hues to match any kitchen.FRITAIRE FIZZE: The Soda Maker That Carbonates AnythingThe Fritaire Fizze is a sleek soda maker that carbonates anything from water and juice to tea and cocktails. Designed with a bottom-up carbonation system for smoother, more balanced bubbles, a BPA-free bottle for clean drinking, and a foldable base for space-saving storage, Fizze brings bar-worthy sparkle to every countertop.Key Features:● Carbonate Anything: From water to juice, tea, or cocktails.● Adjustable Carbonation: Strengthen the fizz level to your exact liking.● Bottom-Up Bubble System: Ensures smooth, balanced sparkle.● BPA-Free Bottle: Durable and safe for everyday use.● Foldable Base: Space-saving, portable, and perfect for modern countertops.UVI PLUS: The Next Generation of Self-Heating Lunch BoxesThe UVI Plus reimagines mealtime on the go with its self-heating system with flexible USB-C charging and a UV light sanitizer for between uses, ensuring clean, hot, and convenient meals anywhere. Designed for modern living, UVI Plus combines performance and portability in a sleek, insulated form that heats meals in under 25 minutes and stays warm for up to 2 hours.Key Features:● Convenient Self-Heating: Warms food to the perfect temperature in under 25 minutes.● Integrated UV Light Sanitizer: Eliminates 99% of bacteria in between uses.● Universal USB-C Power: Compatible with power banks and adapters for easy use.● Insulated Design: Keeps meals warm for up to 2 hours after heating.● Sleek Colorways: Available in 6 nature-inspired colors.About The Future ProductsFounded to simplify the way people cook, eat, and live, The Future Products is building a new category of home essentials that blend innovation, style, and well-being. With a growing roster of breakout brands — including Fritaire and UVI Lunchbox — the company continues to shape the future of the modern home.The Fritaire Air Fryer, Fritaire Fizze Soda Maker, and UVI Plus Self-Heating Lunch Box are now available online in Costco and will be available in stores in early 2026.To learn more about the brands, visit fritaire.com and uvilunchbox.com.Connect with Fritaire on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, and UVI on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

