Michael Gopin Brings Holiday Cheer to the Child Crisis Center in New Giving With Gopin Episode

Michael Gopin delivers Christmas gifts to the Child Crisis Center, supporting children and raising awareness for a vital community resource.

EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new Giving With Gopin episode, attorney Michael J. Gopin visits the Child Crisis Center of El Paso to share Christmas gifts and celebrate the holidays with the children staying at the center.

The Child Crisis Center provides a safe place for kids during family emergencies. The team offers care, stability, meals, clothing, and emotional support so children have what they need while their families work through difficult situations. The center relies on community help to keep these services going, and every donation makes a real impact on the kids they protect.

“The holidays should feel special for every child,” said Gopin. “The work the Child Crisis Center does is important, and we’re glad to give a little joy to the kids here.”

The Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, delivered gifts for the children and thanked the staff for their dedication to local families. Watch the full Giving With Gopin episode. Click Here!

To learn more about the center or to support their work, visit https://childcrisiscenterofelpaso.org/

About the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC

For more than 50+ years of combined experience, the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC, have been dedicated to providing legal representation to those who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a focus on personal injury, including auto accidents, workplace injuries, and wrongful death cases, the firm prides itself on advocating vigorously for the compensation its clients deserve.

Giving with Gopin: Bringing Holiday Joy to the Child Crisis Center

