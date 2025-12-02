Hazelwood School District, Central High, and Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park Break Ground on Student-Designed Greenhouse

This greenhouse represents the power of partnership, innovation, and hands-on learning.” — Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hazelwood School District celebrated an exciting milestone as Hazelwood Central High School officially broke ground on its new student-designed greenhouse, created in partnership with the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park. The groundbreaking ceremony, held on the Central High campus on Friday, November 7th, brought together students, district leaders, representatives from the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park, and the Hazelwood Board of Education to mark the beginning of this innovative educational project. Food from the greenhouse will be used to feed the animals at the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park.Throughout the 2024–2025 school year, CHS students worked closely with Zoo professionals to research, design, and plan the commercial-grade, ADA-compliant structure. The 1,440-square-foot greenhouse will serve as a hands-on learning laboratory, where students can apply lessons in biology, ecology, and sustainability while supporting conservation and community initiatives.The greenhouse will feature cutting-edge ventilation and automation systems, prioritizing energy efficiency and optimal growing conditions. Once completed, the facility will be used not only for classroom instruction but also as a community asset — enhancing environmental awareness and supporting the mission of the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park. Dr. Nettie Collins-Hart , Superintendent of the Hazelwood School District, emphasized the significance of the project:“This greenhouse represents the power of partnership, innovation, and hands-on learning. We are proud to collaborate with the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park to provide real-world opportunities that inspire education, curiosity, and leadership for our students.” The collaboration between Hazelwood Central High School and the Saint Louis Zoo WildCare Park reflects the District’s ongoing commitment to Central High’s Real World Learning and Innovative High School experiences, where students gain practical skills and engage in meaningful community projects.The partnerships between the Saint Louis Zoo, University of Missouri-St. Louis, Hazelwood School District, and the Zoo's Education Department provides weekly instructional programming to students at Central High School.Construction on the greenhouse will begin this fall, with completion anticipated in spring 2026. Once operational, the space will host instructional programs, conservation projects, and community engagement events — further solidifying Hazelwood Central’s role as a leader in environmental education and student-driven innovation.

