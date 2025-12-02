Dr. Jennifer Herrera to Appear on Women In Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Jennifer Herrera, education visionary and founder of Tucson International Academy, is set to appear on Women In Power TV, where she will share insights on how education breaks generational poverty, why exposure expands possibility, and how combining academics with entrepreneurship builds long-term success.Women In Power is a cinematic docu-series showcasing actors, athletes, entrepreneurs, and other iconic figures by capturing their personal and professional journeys and lessons.This unique TV show, hosted by Celebrity Entrepreneur Rudy Mawer, features many influential people from all walks of life, whose stories can be viewed on the show’s websiteIn her episode, Herrera will explore the power of creating college-ready pathways that reshape families and communities.She breaks down how clear goals, cultural exposure, and a supportive community framework can transform a student’s belief in what is possible.Viewers will walk away with a deeper understanding of how education fused with entrepreneurship can build confidence, resilience, and opportunity for future generations.“Education is the doorway to possibility—when you empower a student, you empower a family and ultimately reshape a community,” said Herrera.Dr. J’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/dr-jennifer-herrera

