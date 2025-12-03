Genesis Exotic Transport Expands Florida Boat & Yacht Shipping Services During Peak Winter Season

Edwin Scott Verdung Boat Transport Service Boat Transport Service Boat Transport Experts Boat Transport With Pilot Car

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With winter in full swing, Genesis Exotic Transport is helping seasonal residents, marinas, and private boat owners navigate one of the busiest times of the year for boat relocations in Florida. The company’s fully licensed, insured, and experienced fleet offers door-to-door transport for yachts, cruisers, houseboats, and oversized powerboats, ensuring secure, timely, and hassle-free delivery during the peak winter season.“Our clients rely on us to move their boats safely during the busiest months of the year,” said Edwin Scott Verdung , owner of Genesis Exotic Transport. “At Genesis Exotic Transport, we handle every detail - from shrink-wrapping and secure loading to GPS-monitored transport - so owners can relax knowing their vessels are in expert hands.”Meeting the Winter Transport ChallengeFlorida sees an influx of seasonal boat owners every winter. Snowbirds and holiday residents often relocate vessels from northern states or between winter and summer homes. This high-demand period presents unique challenges, including marina congestion, tight scheduling windows, and varying weather conditions along coastal routes. Genesis Exotic Transport specializes in managing these complexities, offering clients peace of mind through white-glove service, fully insured transport, and experienced marine haulers.Customer Success StoriesOne recent client, a Naples-based yacht owner, relied on GET to relocate a 65-foot luxury yacht from Fort Lauderdale to Tampa Bay. “The team at Genesis took care of everything,” said the client. “From scheduling to delivery, it was seamless, and I could track my yacht the entire way.”GET frequently serves marinas, dealerships, and private owners relocating houseboats, cruisers, and luxury vessels, ensuring each transport adheres to strict safety and insurance standards. The company’s dedication to service has earned a reputation for reliability during the high-stakes winter months.Step-by-Step Winter Transport ProcessQuote & Scheduling: Clients receive a personalized transport quote and scheduling options.Loading & Transport: Experienced haulers manage every aspect of loading and transit, including handling oversized or heavy vessels.GPS-Tracked Transit: Clients can monitor their vessel in real-time, adding transparency and confidence.Delivery & Unloading: GET provides door-to-door service to marinas, storage facilities, or private docks, ensuring careful unloading and setup.Why Choose Genesis Exotic TransportSpecialized Expertise: GET handles vessels of all sizes, including yachts, cruisers, and oversized houseboats.White-Glove Service: Optional Shrink-wrapping, secure loading, GPS tracking, and careful handling.Insurance & Peace of Mind: Comprehensive insurance coverage protects every transport.Nationwide Reach: While headquartered in New Port Richey, FL, Genesis ships vessels anywhere in the U.S., catering to winter seasonal relocations.Trusted Leadership: Owner Edwin Scott Verdung brings extensive industry experience, ensuring clients receive hands-on guidance and expert service.“Every vessel we transport is treated as if it were our own,” added Verdung. “Winter relocations can be stressful for owners, but our goal is to make theprocess smooth, secure, and reliable. Our team’s experience allows us to manage even the most challenging transports with confidence.”Industry InsightsAccording to recent Florida marine transport data, demand for boat shipping increases 35 to 40% during winter months due to snowbird relocations and holiday travel. Marinas and private owners alike rely on professional services to ensure that high-value vessels avoid damage, delays, or logistical headaches. Genesis Exotic Transport’s focus on white-glove service and client transparency positions it as a leading provider during this peak period.About Genesis Exotic TransportGenesis Exotic Transport, headquartered in New Port Richey, FL, provides premium boat and enclosed auto transport services nationwide. The company specializes in high-value vessels, yachts, and luxury vehicles, offering licensed, insured, and white-glove service, GPS tracking, and dedicated marine haulers to ensure safe, stress-free transport.

