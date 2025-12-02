SABER College Announces New Weekend Nursing Program Starting January 26, 2026

The new weekend format offers a flexible path to complete our accredited Nursing Program while balancing work, family, and future goals. A legacy of learning. A future of success. SABER College continues its mission to educate, empower, and elevate our community.

This weekend format is for career changers, healthcare workers who want to grow, and adults who have always wanted to become nurses but have never had a schedule that fits their reality.” — Josefina Bonet, CEO of SABER College

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SABER College will launch a new Weekend Modality for its Professional Nursing Program (PNP) on January 26, 2026, offering a flexible pathway for working adults and nontraditional students who want to pursue a nursing career without interrupting weekday employment or family responsibilities. The new format provides an alternative schedule for individuals who are ready for academic and professional advancement but require a structure that accommodates their daily commitments.

"Many of our prospect students are balancing work, family, and the dream of becoming a nurse," said Josefina Bonet, Chief Executive Officer of SABER College. "This weekend's schedule was created with them in mind. It gives determined adults a genuine opportunity to move forward without jeopardizing their jobs or families. Our goal is to meet students where they are and support the life they are building as they pursue the future they want."

Same Curriculum with Weekend Delivery

The Weekend Nursing Program follows the same curriculum, learning outcomes, and clinical requirements as the weekday Professional Nursing Program. Students in both tracks complete identical credit hours, laboratory simulations, supervised clinical rotations, online assignments, and competency evaluations. Academic standards and expectations remain consistent, ensuring that all graduates are prepared for safe entry-level nursing practice.

Weekend classes will be held primarily on Saturdays and Sundays, with Friday evenings used only when necessary to complete additional lab, simulation, or clinical objectives. The design offers the structure needed for academic progression while preserving weekdays for work and family.

Lecture sessions will take place from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM and 1:30 PM to 7:30 PM, providing up to ten instructional hours per day. Clinical shifts will run from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, reflecting the standard twelve-hour schedule in modern healthcare settings. Friday evenings, from 5:30 PM to 10:30 PM, will be reserved for limited supplemental requirements only.

"The schedule was carefully designed to support adult learners," said Dr. Pavel S. Pugh, DNP, APRN, PMHNP C, FNP C, CNE, FEP, Director of the Nursing Program. "Weekend students will study theory, complete simulation, and participate in clinical rotations with the same depth, sequence, and performance expectations as students in the weekday format. This schedule allows them to continue working while progressing toward their degree."

A Flexible Pathway for Working Individuals

The weekend modality was created for people whose lives do not slow down from Monday to Friday. In Miami-Dade County, many aspiring nursing students are working full-time, raising children, caring for relatives, or managing several responsibilities that make a weekday program out of reach. This new schedule gives them a practical and achievable way to move forward while continuing to support their families.

"Many of our students are building a future while carrying real responsibilities today," Bonet said. "This option is for career changers, healthcare workers who want to grow, and adults who have always wanted to become nurses but have never had a schedule that fits their reality. We are here to meet students where they are and help them take the next step with confidence while maintaining the standards that define our program."

Program Overview and Licensure Preparation

The Professional Nursing Program (PNP) awards an Associate of Science Degree in Nursing. Graduates become eligible to take the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX RN), which is required for employment as a Registered Nurse.

The program is approved by the Florida Board of Nursing and accredited by the Council on Occupational Education (COE) and the National League for Nursing Commission for Nursing Education Accreditation (NLN CNEA). Coursework integrates general education, nursing theory, simulation, and clinical practice focused on patient safety, communication, critical thinking, and ethical care.

"Our mission is to prepare graduates who can provide competent and compassionate care," Dr. Pugh said. "The weekend modality extends this mission to individuals who need a schedule that supports their lives and responsibilities."

Enrollment and Admissions Information

Applications for the Weekend Nursing Program are now open. Interested students are encouraged to contact the Admissions Department to discuss entry requirements, prerequisites, and financial aid options for those who qualify.

Prospective students can call (305) 443-9170, visit www.sabercollege.edu or schedule a campus tour to learn more about the Professional Nursing Program and the new weekend schedule beginning January 26, 2026.

About SABER College

SABER College is an accredited institution in Miami, Florida, dedicated to preparing students for meaningful careers in healthcare and education. The college offers programs in Professional Nursing, Physical Therapist Assistant, Medical Assisting, and Online ESOL, all designed to meet workforce needs through quality instruction, practical training, and a strong commitment to student success.

Legal Disclaimer:

