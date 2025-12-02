Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Brings Dermatology Billing Clarity to 2025 ASDS Annual Meeting

Inga Ellzey Billing Companies Logo

Nation’s top dermatology billing team reinforces commitment to financial success at ASDS Chicago.

Practices want reliable guidance, not guesswork. Our role is to help dermatologists understand what is changing and how to prepare for the year ahead.” — Rob Manjura, CEO of Inga Ellzey Billing Companies

CASSELBERRY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inga Ellzey Billing Companies, the nation’s foremost dermatology billing specialists since 1996, proudly participated in the 2025 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting, held November 13–16 in Chicago, Illinois.From Booth #408, the company engaged dermatologic surgeons, practice managers, and industry innovators, delivering actionable strategies to navigate complex payer policies, maximize reimbursements, reduce denials, and streamline operations. Attendees actively sought guidance on preparing for CMS 2026 updates, coding accuracy, audit readiness, and technology integration—core strengths of Inga Ellzey’s exclusive dermatology focus.“Many of the conversations we had at ASDS centered around the confusion created by CMS’s 2026 updates. Practices want reliable guidance, not guesswork. Our role is to help dermatologists understand what is changing and how to prepare for the year ahead,” said Rob Manjura, CEO of Inga Ellzey Billing Companies.Supporting over 325 providers across 85 practices in 32 states with a U.S.-based team of 125 billing experts averaging 7.5 years of tenure, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies remains the trusted partner for financial stability and sustainable growth.For more information or a complimentary revenue analysis, visit www.dermatologybilling.com About Inga Ellzey Billing CompaniesWith over 40 years of extensive experience in dermatology, Inga Ellzey is the nation's foremost expert on dermatology coding, documentation, reimbursement, and billing. She holds a Master's Degree in Public Administration and a Bachelor's Degree in Medical Record Administration and is a Registered Health Information Administrator.Inga has spent the last 30 years as an educator, including teaching as an adjunct professor at the University of Central Florida. She served as a contracted speaker with Glaxo-Wellcome-SmithKline's dermatology division for ten years, addressing over 300 dermatology societies nationally. More than 14,000 providers and their staff attended these sessions.Founded by Inga in 1996, Inga Ellzey Billing Companies employs 160 U.S.-based employees while serving 120 dermatology practices and 470+ providers nationwide.

