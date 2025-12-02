St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and DLS
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4010675
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: November 28, 2025, at approximately 0757 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 113, Vershire
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Gerald Remacle
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 28, 2025, at approximately 0757 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were investigating a criminal matter on VT Route 113 in Vershire. While on scene, Troopers observed Gerald Remacle to be in violation of his conditions by driving a motor vehicle. Troopers also determined his license was criminally suspended. Remacle was issued a citation roadside to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 1/14/2026. Troopers were assisted by Fairlee PD.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/14/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
