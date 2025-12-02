St. Johnsbury Barracks / VCOR and DLS

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 25A4010675

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

DATE/TIME: November 28, 2025, at approximately 0757 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 113, Vershire

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS and Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Gerald Remacle

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Corinth, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 28, 2025, at approximately 0757 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks were investigating a criminal matter on VT Route 113 in Vershire. While on scene, Troopers observed Gerald Remacle to be in violation of his conditions by driving a motor vehicle. Troopers also determined his license was criminally suspended. Remacle was issued a citation roadside to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 1/14/2026. Troopers were assisted by Fairlee PD.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/14/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.