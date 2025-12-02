Animal Feed Additives Market Rising Trends, Huge Demand, Business Strategies Hits a High CAGR 6.7% by 2032

Key factors driving the growth of the market include increase in demand for meat and dairy products, focus on animal health and welfare & Government regulations

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Animal Feed Additives industry by Additive Type (Amino Acids, Antioxidants, Feed Enzymes, Feed Acidifiers, Vitamins, Minerals, Binders, Antibiotics, Others (Sweeteners and Flavors)), Livestock (Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, Aquatic Animals, Others), Form (Dry, Liquid, Others), and Function (Single Function, Multifunction): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". The global animal feed additives market size was valued at $22,914.3 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $43,697.5 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2032.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/219 The growth of the animal feed additives market is primarily driven by several key determinants that contribute to the increasing demand for these products globally. Firstly, the rising demand for high-quality animal protein products, driven by population growth, urbanization, and changing dietary preferences, fuels the need for enhancing livestock health and productivity. Animal feed additives play a crucial role in improving feed efficiency, enhancing nutrient absorption, and promoting animal growth, thereby meeting the growing demand for nutritious and safe meat, dairy, and poultry products.Moreover, stringent regulations and guidelines promoting the reduction of antibiotic use in animal feed to mitigate antimicrobial resistance drive the adoption of alternative feed additives, such as probiotics, enzymes, organic acids, and phytogenics. As consumers become increasingly conscious of food safety and animal welfare, there is a growing preference for natural and sustainable feed additives that support healthy livestock growth without compromising on product quality. Moreover, advancements in feed technology and research innovation contribute to the development of novel feed additives with enhanced efficacy, safety, and environmental sustainability, further stimulating market growth. Overall, the convergence of these factors fosters a favorable environment for the expansion of the animal feed additives market, with continued emphasis on innovation, regulatory compliance, and consumer-driven demand shaping the industry landscape.By additive type, the amino acids segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global animal feed additives market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the antioxidants segment is projected to manifest a significant CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/c6c2b61792dcb82471b448e10c358fef The poultry segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy livestock, the poultry segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global animal feed additives market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Additionally, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.9% from 2023 to 2032.The liquid segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy form, the liquid segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global animal feed additives market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Additionally, the others segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.The multifunction segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast periodBy function, the multifunction segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global animal feed additives market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Additionally, the single function segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032By region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global animal feed additives market revenue. In addition, the Middle East and Africa region is also expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/219 Leading Market Players: -BASF SECargill, Inc.Archer Daniels Midland CompanyEvonik Industries AGNutreco N.V.Addcon GroupAliphos Belgium S.A.Kemin Industries Inc.Koninklijke DSM N.V.Phibro Animal Health CorporationThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global animal feed additives market size. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Related Article:

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.