WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, “Driving with 21.7% CAGR | Wi-SUN Technology Market Reach USD 10,590.48 Million by 2030.” The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.Increase in usage of smart & connected devices, development of smart cities & smart infrastructure, several government initiatives coupled with renewable energy targets, and rise in awareness about the benefits of Wi-SUN technology drive the growth of the global Wi-SUN technology market. Technological advancements in hardware and software products are anticipated to create an array of lucrative opportunities in the industry.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 224 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10839 The global Wi-SUN technology market was valued at USD 1,456.64 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 10,590.48 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.7%.The Wi-SUN technology market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. By component, it is categorized into hardware, software, and services. By application, it is classified into smart meters, smart street lights, smart building, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global Wi-SUN technology market report include Cisco Systems Inc., Itron, Landis + Gyr, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM Semiconductor, Analog Devices, Inc., Trilliant Holdings Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Toshiba Corporation, and Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A10839 Based on region, the market across North America contributed to the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the global Wi-SUN technology market. The Asia-Pacific region would cite the fastest CAGR of 26.4% from 2021 to 2030. Other provinces studied in the report include LAMEA and Europe.Based on component, the hardware segment held the major share in 2020, garnering more than half of the total market. The software segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period.By application, the smart meters segment accounted for around half of the total market revenue in 2020, and is anticipated to retain its dominance by 2030. The smart buildings segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 27.1% from 2021 to 2030.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (224 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:COVID-19 Impacts on Wi-SUN Technology Market● The outbreak of the pandemic has had a low impact on the growth of the Wi-SUN technology market, as there’s been a steep leap in the adoption of Wi-SUN technology solutions during this unprecedented time.● The global expenditure on connected city initiatives has also increased to a considerable extent, and this drift is pretty likely to continue post pandemic as well.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300 | India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.