Sol Energy Unveils Smarter Solar Battery Solutions for Homes

CARBONDALE, CO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoL Energy announced new solar battery systems designed for home use. The systems store extra solar power and release it when needed. This helps households maintain steady power, even when the grid is down. The launch reflects the company’s long history of work in Colorado.SoL Energy has served the Roaring Fork Valley for more than twenty years. Its team has completed many residential, commercial, and public projects. This long record has placed the company among trusted solar installation experts Colorado . The new battery systems expand its work in storage and system design.Simple and Steady Energy UseThe battery units use built-in tools that track how much power the panels make. They also track how much power a home uses. This helps the system store energy at the right time and release it when needed. The design supports steady power, even when sunlight changes during the day.The systems work with microinverter technology. Each panel sends power through its own microinverter. This helps the system stay stable when one panel gets shade or low light. It also helps manage power more smoothly.Backup Power During OutagesThe battery units provide backup power during grid failures. This feature helps keep important home loads running until the grid is restored. Many areas in western Colorado face outages linked to storms or other disruptions. Stored solar power can help reduce the impact of these events.Support for Local Energy NeedsSolar-plus-storage systems are becoming more common in the mountain region. Many towns want stable power and reduced pressure on the grid. The new battery line fits these needs. It supports local energy goals and adapts to shifting sunlight across the seasons.Homes, schools, and community sites across the region already use solar systems installed by SoL Energy. These earlier projects provide a base for the new storage units. The battery systems can connect to new solar arrays or existing ones.Ongoing System CareSoL Energy offers service and monitoring programs that support long-term system health. These programs include regular checks and basic updates. Built-in tools track performance, storage levels, and general system status. The company’s long project history in the region has also positioned it among trusted solar installation experts Garfield , which supports consistent system care across many installed arrays. This structure helps support safe operation and long system life.About SoL EnergySoL Energy is a photovoltaic engineering, procurement, and construction contractor based in Carbondale, Colorado. The company was founded in 1999 by Ken Olson, a long-time solar industry professional. Its work includes solar design and installation for homes, businesses, and public facilities across the Roaring Fork Valley. The service area includes Aspen, Basalt, Glenwood Springs, Carbondale, and nearby towns.SoL Energy holds an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. The company focuses on safe design, solid construction, and consistent system support. Its office is located at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.Media ContactSoL EnergyPhone: (970) 963-1060Email: info@sol-energy.usLocation: 520 S. 3rd Street, Suite 28, Carbondale, CO 81623

