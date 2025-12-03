Serial To Cellular Gateway Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial To Cellular Gateway Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a swift enlargement in the market size of the serial to cellular gateway. The market is expected to expand from $1.30 billion in 2024 to about $1.51 billion in 2025, maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. Factors such as the rise in industrial automation, wider acceptance of IoT devices, the requirement for remote monitoring, an increase in machine-to-machine dialogue, and the development of intelligent infrastructure have contributed to the historical growth.

The market for serial to cellular gateway is set to experience a significant surge in the upcoming years, with predictions suggesting a rise to $2.68 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.5%. Factors fueling this expansion in the forecast period involve an increased need for uninterrupted remote gadget connectivity, a rising call for real-time monitoring and management, proliferation in industrial and healthcare IoT applications, an escalating need for low-power, multi-device management, and a focus on reliable data transmission. Noteworthy trends expected during the predicted period encompass the application of 5G connection, development of edge computing capabilities, application of IoT and M2M communication, enhanced data security attributes, and hardware miniaturization for industrial IoT applications.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Serial To Cellular Gateway Market?

The growth of the serial to cellular gateway market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing adoption of industrial automation. Industrial automation, which entails the use of control systems, robots, and information technologies to manage machinery with minimal human involvement, is on the rise due to an increasing demand for improved productivity and efficiency in manufacturing. Serial to cellular gateways, which facilitate the remote monitoring and control of serial-based equipment via cellular networks, are crucial to industrial automation. For example, as per the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), a non-profit organization based in Germany, the number of industrial robot installations in the UK grew by 51% and touched a number of 3,830 in September 2024. In the Americas, there were over 50,000 installations for the third year in a row, amounting to 55,389 units in 2023. Consequently, the accelerating adoption of industrial automation is fueling the expansion of the serial to cellular gateway market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Serial To Cellular Gateway Market?

Major players in the Serial To Cellular Gateway Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Advantech Co. Ltd.

• Sterlite Technologies Limited

• HFCL Limited

• Digi International Inc.

• Moxa Inc.

• Axiomtek Co. Ltd.

• Happiest Minds Technologies Limited

• Lantronix Inc.

• Teltonika Networks UAB

• NetAlly LLC

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Serial To Cellular Gateway Market?

Leading businesses in the serial to cellular gateway market are concentrating on creating sophisticated, secure, and globally accessible connectivity solutions that come equipped with integrated edge intelligence. This feature optimizes distant device management, boosts data processing performance, and accommodates an extensive array of industrial IoT applications. Edge intelligence provides the capability for devices at the edge of the network to process data, make informed decisions, and carry out analytics locally instead of depending solely on a centralized cloud system. As an example, in October 2025, Digi International, an American telecommunications firm, introduced the Digi XBee 3 Global LTE Cat 4 cellular modem. This has broadened its XBee portfolio to facilitate high-bandwidth IoT applications like smart agriculture, energy, and industrial automation. The modem delivers global LTE Cat 4 connectivity alongside 2G/3G fallback, GNSS for location tracking, Bluetooth Low Energy for sensor integration, and compatibility with leading IoT platforms such as AWS and Azure. Equipped with an integrated MicroPython environment for edge intelligence, it facilitates local data processing and decision-making. Additionally, with pre-certifications, enhanced security via Digi TrustFence, and cohesive remote management via Digi Remote Manager, it makes IoT deployment straightforward and assures dependable, scalable connectivity on a global scale.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Serial To Cellular Gateway Market Growth

The serial to cellular gateway market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: 2G, 3G, 4G Or LTE, 5G

2) By Communication Protocol: RS232, RS485, RS422, Other Communication Protocols

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Distributors, Online

4) By Application: Industrial Automation, Transportation, Energy And Utilities, Retail, Healthcare, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Manufacturing, Oil And Gas, Smart Grid, Logistics, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By 2G: GSM, GPRS, EDGE, CDMA2000 1x, SMS-Only Or Control-only

2) By 3G: UMTS (W-CDMA), HSPA, HSPA+, CDMA2000 EV-DO

3) By 4G Or LTE: LTE Cat-1, LTE Cat-4, LTE Cat-6, LTE Cat-11 Or Cat-12, LTE Cat-M1 (eMTC), NB-IoT (NB1 Or NB2), LTE-Advanced Or Carrier Aggregation Variants

4) By 5G: 5G NR Sub-6 GHz (FR1), 5G NR mmWave (FR2), 5G Standalone (SA), 5G Non-Standalone (NSA), 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability), 5G IoT Or mMTC Or eMBB Or URLLC

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Serial To Cellular Gateway Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global serial to cellular gateway market. However, the forecast for 2025 projects Asia-Pacific as the region with the swiftest growth. The report encompasses market information for regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

